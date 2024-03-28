Rise and Phight: 3/28/2023

Well, there’s no Opening Day festivities in Philadelphia today.
That stinks.
It’s also the thing you do when your $330 million first baseman tweaked his back a little bit the week before. No need to rush it when there is the off day on Friday. Instead, enjoy all of the other baseball games that are happening today.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- They moved the home opener to tomorrow. Probably the right thing to do.
- Hard to believe that Rob Thomson is entering year three as the Phillies manager. Frankly, it sounds like he’s still having trouble believing it.
MLB news:
- Predictions, predictions, predictions! It’s the most wonderful time of year where everyone says things no one will remember in a few months.
- Missed this last night, but Jordan Montgomery is in Arizona now, which helps end the misery of the “Montgomery to the Phillies” rumors.
- Will Smith is sticking around in Los Angeles for the next decade. Is that a wise move for a catcher?
- The Yankees traded for some infield depth, acquiring Jon Berti from the Marlins and getting him out of the division.
- Cincinnati lost yet another infielder for (likely) the season now that Matt McLain has had shoulder surgery.
Loading comments...