New season, old friends: Phillies vs. Braves series preview

Welcome to another season of Phillies baseball. (Pause for polite applause.)

After two straight years of falling short in the playoffs, the Phillies goal for 2024 is clear: Win the World Series. As any Phillies fan could tell you, that won’t be easy, because the Phillies have accomplished that feat a total of two times in their 141 seasons. But it’s been 15 years since the last time they hoisted that trophy, so they’re probably due for another one.

But we’ve got miles to cross before we can worry about the playoffs. Instead of looking ahead to October, let’s try to enjoy each game of what could be - and should be - a fun season. And it all begins with a very familiar opponent.

Atlanta Braves

Record: 0-0 (Tied for first in National League East)

The last time they met

Many of you may not remember this, but the Phillies and Braves faced off in the 2023 NLDS. In case you’ve forgotten how that went, I helpfully wrote a recap of that series.

What’s new with the Braves?

What do you with a team that has won 100+ in two straight seasons, but fell short in the NLDS both times? In the Braves’ case, there weren’t too many offensive improvements to be made, so they attempted to upgrade the pitching staff. They added a few relievers, as well as Chris Sale for the rotation.

Will the new bullpen additions be able to shut down Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos in the playoffs? Will Sale turn back the clock, stay healthy, and dominate the way he did five years ago? Will any of this make a difference come playoff time, or will the Braves fail to make it past the NLDS for a third straight season? We shall see.

Boo this man

The last time we saw Orlando Arcia, he was having a bit of a meltdown due to “Atta boy-gate.” I’m sure the Phillies faithful are eager to remind him of how things played out in the NLDS. Let’s see if he handles it any better this time.

Orlando Arcia giving it back to Phillies fans pic.twitter.com/tCqzyTi9Pt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023

As for the Phillies

Not a lot has changed since we last saw them. Aside from some possible minor shuffling, the starting lineup should remain the same as what we saw at the end of 2023, and the only new additions to the roster are Whit Merrifield and Spencer Turnbull.

The front office seems to believe the roster is good enough to win the World Series as is - and considering they were one game away from their second straight NL Pennant, it’s a defensible position.

Smarty presents: The Most 90’s Thing Ever tournament

Last year, I had a tournament celebrating some of the most random things I could think of. (The winner was Eric Bruntlett’s unassisted triple play.) This year, I’m holding another tournament, but narrowing the focus a bit. This time around, we’ll try to identify the most 1990’s thing ever.

I have come up with 16 things that while they may have also had some presence in other decades, it’s tough to see them and not instantly think of the 90’s.

Here’s our first matchup:

#2 The O.J. Simpson trial

Between the white Ford Bronco highway chase to the circus of a trial, this whole affair was at the forefront of every American’s mind in the 90’s.

The OJ Simpson Ford Bronco Chase June 17, 1994. pic.twitter.com/Oxs2iGxKEo — Historical Pics (@ThePastPics) June 18, 2015

#15 The Dancing baby meme

In the early days of the internet, memes weren’t what they are today. But this image of a dancing baby certainly took the world by storm.

The dancing baby is a well know nostalgic meme for anyone over 35. It needs no introduction. $BABY pic.twitter.com/TTwLmtXc2Q — .Mind.Craft. (@socialmindcraft) March 26, 2024

Which should advance to the next round? You decide!

Poll Which should advance? OJ trial or Dancing Baby #2 - OJ Trial

#15 - Dancing Baby vote view results 0% #2 - OJ Trial (0 votes)

0% #15 - Dancing Baby (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

The Mark Brendanwicz award

When you think of Parks and Recreation, the first character that comes to mind, probably isn’t Paul Schneider’s Mark Brendanawicz. In fact, if you go back and watch the first two seasons of the show, your reaction will probably be: “Oh yeah, I forgot about that guy.”

In his honor, for each series preview I write, I’ll discuss player you probably forgot played for that team.

Kenny Lofton

After debuting with the Houston Astros in 1990, Kenny Lofton was traded to the Indians, and spent nine of the next ten seasons in Cleveland. He was regarded as one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball and led the AL in steals multiple times.

After failing to defend their World Series title in 1996, the Braves thought adding Lofton to the top of their lineup might put them back on top. They traded for him in exchange for David Justice and Marquis Grissom. (Speaking of the 90’s, those are some 90’s names right there.)

3/25/1997: On this date in 1997, Cleveland #Indians All-Star center fielder Kenny Lofton and reliever Alan Embree were traded to the Atlanta #Braves in exchange for 1995 World Series hero David Justice and fleet-footed center fielder Marquis Grissom. #MLB #OTD #BaseballOTD pic.twitter.com/lfYedIr3F9 — Baseball History On This Date (@Baseball_OTD) March 25, 2024

Lofton’s performance at the plate remained strong, as he put up an OPS of .837. But the Braves were hoping his speed would add a new element to their offense, and he disappointed in that regard. His stolen base total plummeted from 75 to 27, and he was caught a league-leading 20 times.

After the season, Lofton decided that the Indians were more his speed (pun intended, because he was fast), and signed back with Cleveland as a free agent. He would eventually make a one-year cameo with the Phillies, in a season that merits a Brendanawicz award of its own.

Opening Yay?

The Phillies are 5-5 in their last ten season openers, including last year’s dispiriting loss in Texas. However, they are on a three-year winning streak in home openers, with victories over the Reds, Athletics, and Braves.

The last dance?

For at least the last couple of years, I’ve stated that it might be my last year writing these series previews. But since I haven’t found anything better to do with my time, and the site hasn’t fired me yet, I’m back for another round. However, this season, I am going to be splitting preview duties with our new writing superstar Brian McQuilkin. And once everyone decides that they enjoy his previews more than mine, it will finally give me the excuse I need to move on.

Closing thought

It’s been a long five months or so with the bad taste of the NLCS in our mouths, but the Phillies are finally back! Here’s to a fun and successful season!