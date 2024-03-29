Rise and Phight: 3/29/2024

That was an interesting Opening Day around the game. Some big injuries, a fabulous comeback in Houston and the Dodgers looking like the Dodgers.
Well today, the Phillies get their turn. Going up against the Braves, it should have been the marquee matchup yesterday, but we’ll have to settle for it being the marquee matchup of today.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There a lot of questions surrounding every team these days, but these five are surrounding the Phillies.
- Orion Kerkering should be back by the time his IL stint is required to end.
- Notice how the Phillies never had a jersey patch last year? That is probably coming to an end this year.
MLB news:
- Dude, Nick Senzel cannot buy a lucky streak. He’s got a broken thumb fielding a ball for the Nationals.
- Speaking of can’t buy a break, Royce Lewis hit a home run in his first at bat....then had to come out of the game with a leg injury.
- This was a really good story about the Dodgers’ one billion dollar spending spree this offseason. There’s Phillies in here too!
Loading comments...