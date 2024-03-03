Rise and Phight: 3/3/2024

Another day, another game that will be televised for the Phillies. A lot of the regulars played yesterday, so they may not be in today, but hey - another game on television is a good day.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- C’mon, Liam. If you’re gonna be a batboy, you gotta learn how to do the job, man.
- Trea Turner is working hard on his defense this spring, looking much better than he did last year so far.
- Bryce Harper faced Bailey Ober yesterday and had some very high praise for the young pitcher.
MLB news:
- There are so few ironmen left in the game, ones that play every single day. Here, we hear why they just want to play.
- Ronald Acuna has a sore knee and has already gotten an MRI on it, but he expects to be ready for Opening Day.
- Matt Chapman finally has a place to call home, signing with the Giants on a three-year deal with multiple opt outs.
