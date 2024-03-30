Rise and Phight: 3/30/2024

Listen, I know it’s hard not to overreact. The game yesterday was basically an extension of how the team played in games six and seven of the NLCS. Yet if this game happened in mid May, would it have caused the same amount of vitriol that it did yesterday? Probably not. It being Opening Day, the spotlight is all the brighter since it’s the one we’ve been waiting for for months.

Did Rob Thomson make a mistake not going to Jeff Hoffman to face Adam Duvall? Of course.

Was Jose Alvarado bad yesterday? Yes!

Will this all matter in the end? Probably not.

This team is way too talented to let this one loss define the month, let alone the season. It’s one bad game that we’ll have to flush from our system right away before we sit down to watch them again.

