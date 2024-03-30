Braves 12, Phillies 4: 160 Games Left to Play

Just like yesterday, we saw Philadelphia icons throw out the first pitch, this time being Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox. It followed up with a promising lead that quickly vanished.

Aaron Nola just didn’t have it today and signs started to show right away. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a single that should’ve been ruled an error on Alec Bohm. Ozzie Albies then pulled a down-and-away changeup to right field to put the Braves on the board.

In the bottom half, Max Fried lacked the typical command a pitcher of his caliber possesses. After a Kyle Schwarber walk and Trea Turner strikeout, he walked Bryce Harper and JT Realmuto to load the bases.

Fried would’ve been done with no damage on the scoreboard but the home plate umpire missed a fastball right down the middle for a ball.

Thoughts on this pitch being called a ball?



Max Fried would have been out of a bases loaded jam pic.twitter.com/cUp0B8jyl8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2024

Instead, Nick Castellanos walked and Bryson Stott slapped a single into left field to make it 3-2. Fried would have to be lifted after 43 pitches.

That was about all of the optimism left for the Phillies in this game. The Braves offense took the lead right back in the second both on bad pitches from Nola and good ones.

After a Michael Harris walk, Orlando Arcia pulled a hanging curveball for a double to put runners on second and third. Travis d’Arnaud chased a curveball out of the zone but was able to sit back just long enough to get the bat on the ball down the right-field line.

Acuña was then able to slap a hard single into center field to make it 5-2. Matt Olson homered off a cutter that didn’t cut and Jared Kelenic singled later in the third to make it 7-3.

Nola’s stuff looked similar to his April from last year with just about every pitch sitting half a mile slower on average. He has roughly 30 more starts to hopefully make up for this one.

Seranthony Domínguez came into the sixth after Luis Ortiz had to be taken out because of an injury. Like almost everyone else, his season isn’t off to the hottest of starts after giving up a three-run blast from Marcell Ozuna.

Connor Brogdon came in for the ninth and gave up another homer to Harris which just made things sting a little more.

They’re 0-2 to start the season and will face Chris Sale tomorrow. The vibes aren’t exactly the best they’ve ever been in club history.

Anyway, here are some notes:

Rodolfo Castro helped cap off an eight-run ninth inning to give the Iron Pigs an opening-day victory. It was probably the first time he’s been able to smile since being in the Phillies organization.

Orion Kerkering began his rehab assignment today with a scoreless inning of work in AAA. His fastball sat between 96-98 which is about what he should throw when he’s back in the big leagues.

Yunior Marté’s stuff has been down a little bit from camp but he’s worked two scoreless innings in mop-up duty. He got off to such a tough start last year in Texas and New York but looks like their best bullpen arm through the first two games of this season.

Luis Ortiz had to leave today’s game with a left ankle sprain. Given the Dylan Covey injury, there aren’t many more multi-inning relievers left on the 40-man roster. Today’s game is a reason why a long-man is valuable to a club throughout the season.