Rise and Phight: 3/31/2024

Well, on the bright side, Ranger pitches today!

By Ethan Witte
I’m not sure what else to say about these first two games, but I know personally: it doesn’t really bother me much. The first two weeks of the season don’t really tell us things we don’t know already.

The Braves are really good. We knew that. So are the Dodgers and...the Pirates?

Are the Angels really that bad, or are the Orioles that good?

It’s just going to be tough to be patient with this team.

