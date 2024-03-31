Rise and Phight: 3/31/2024

I’m not sure what else to say about these first two games, but I know personally: it doesn’t really bother me much. The first two weeks of the season don’t really tell us things we don’t know already.
The Braves are really good. We knew that. So are the Dodgers and...the Pirates?
Are the Angels really that bad, or are the Orioles that good?
It’s just going to be tough to be patient with this team.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Yes, the Phillies’ pitching was bad again, but on the bright side, they’re not the 2023 Phillies in the first two games!
- So, why exactly was it necessary to get Whit Merrifield into the lineup yesterday?
- May not be the best timing, but the Phillies are using the finale of the 2023 season as motivation for the current one.
MLB news:
- Injuries abound! Justin Steele is out until May, Royce Lewis may be the same and D.J. LeMahieu has a broken foot!
- Brandon Belt is “baffled” by the lack of offers this winter. It’s a stark new reality for mid level free agents.
- I miss you, Rhys Hoskins, but you’re doing the Lord’s work right now in Queens.
