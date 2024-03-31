First one is the toughest: Phillies 5, Braves 4

We shouldn’t have been this annoyed this early in the season. But after watching the Phillies get their pitching staff battered by Braves hitting in two consecutive losses, the fans were understandably a little agitated. Then, when the team fell behind once again on Sunday, it felt like half the fan base was ready to give up on the season.

But instead of quietly going down to a season opening sweep, the Phillies’ offense rallied to score three runs in the seventh inning. Thanks to that comeback, they earned a 5-4 win over the Braves that takes 0-162 off the table.

For the second straight game, the Phillies’ starting pitcher started the game by letting Ronald Acuna get on base, and Ozzie Albies to drive him (as well as himself) home.

Second straight game with a homer for Ozzie Albies!

Thankfully, unlike Aaron Nola on Saturday, Ranger Suarez rallied to keep the Braves mostly in check over the next five innings, giving up only one other run.

In the bottom of the first, Kyle Schwarber got things started on a good note.

KYLE SCHWARBER WITH A LEADOFF LAZER BEAM!



THE FIRST SCHWARBOMB OF THE YEAR



LFG!

The leadoff home run did not portend an offensive explosion. The Phillies would some runners aboard against Braves starter Chris Sale but couldn’t get very many of them home. Through the next five innings, the only run they scored came on a Schwarber double play that felt like a wasted opportunity.

In the seventh, Sale was out of the game, and the Phillies got a chance to face the Braves’ bullpen. Bryson Stott led off with a walk against Joe Jimenez. This prompted the exit of Jimenez and the arrival of lefty Aaron Bummer, and it certainly wasn’t a bummer for Phillies fans to see him. (Sorry.)

Or at least it wasn’t eventually. Brandon Marsh struck out, and then it looked like Johan Rojas grounded into an inning ending double play. But thanks to the magic of replay, Rojas was deemed safe at first, and the Phillies had more life.

I'll give Johan Rojas this: Most batters, that's a double play; many runners, he doesn't score. It is difference-making speed.

They didn’t waste it. Schwarber singled, and Trea Turner followed with his first big hit of the season.

Trea Turner ties it up with a great piece of hitting down 0-2 in the count with 2 outs



pic.twitter.com/zPAlB26TMP — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 31, 2024

Alex Bohm kept the ball rolling with a single that scored two more.

ALEC BOHM GIVES 'EM THE LEAD



SCOTT FRANZKE

It was up to the Phillies bullpen to preserve the lead, and unlike on Friday, they were up to the job, despite some shakiness from Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez gave up one run and put the tying run on third, but Gregory Soto picked him up to escape the inning. Finally, Jose Alvarado pitched a clean ninth to put the Phils into the win column.

While it would have been too early to panic, even if they did drop the first three games of the season to a division rival, I think I can speak for most Phillies fans, when I say my mindset is much better after watching them pull this one out. Now let’s see them earn another win tomorrow night against the Reds so we can enjoy the first winning streak of the season.