2024 Season Preview: The State of the Outfield

The outfield (and designated hitter) are running back their spots just like every other position group on the roster.

However, just because there will be continuity doesn't mean there are no question marks. There are quite a few.

The first is with Johan Rojas, can he hit enough to justify the everyday role the club is essentially handing him? There’s a small chance they may go with Whit Merrifield in left with Brandon Marsh in center but it would be a disastrous outcome for the front office.

Rojas is almost certainly going to be the everyday center fielder and for that to work, he has to provide at least a little bit of offense.

Offense is generally a little more important than defense. That doesn’t mean you build a roster that doesn’t play defense, it just means that someone like Bryce Harper can only get one more plate appearance a game than Rojas if they both play the full game.

Who knows if he can but as I highlighted on Friday, Rojas seems to be working on a new approach and swing changes to try and generate a little more power. The results haven’t been there in games yet but it’s too early in Spring Training to make any conclusions.

Nick Castellanos had a much better second season in red pinstripes but it was still disappointing. He hit 29 home runs and had some great postseason moments but his 112 OPS+ is still not what you want from someone of his pedigree.

He swung 39.9% of pitches outside the strike zone in 2023, the sixth most in baseball among qualified hitters and a slightly higher rate than he did in 2022.

Castellanos saw a tick-up in average exit velocity compared to last year but it wasn’t quite where it was during his 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The walk rate is also an issue that needs to be somewhat resolved. I don’t expect him to become Kyle Schwarber at the plate but he only walked 5.4% of the time. Getting it closer to six and a half or seven percent makes the cold streaks more tolerable.

Speaking of Schwarber, he probably faces the least amount of questions. We know what he is at this point and he will probably have more luck on his side.

Schwarber had the lowest BABIP of his entire career, the year shifts were limited against pull-heavy left-handed hitters. If a few more hits go his way, which isn’t a crazy ask, he probably won’t hit under .200.

He won’t be tasked with playing the field too much during the regular season and his bat is good enough to warrant being a full-time designated hitter.

Brandon Marsh should see more opportunities against left-handed pitching but it’s hard to know if he can handle it offensively.

Marsh more than doubled his walk rate in 2023 which should make the club feel more comfortable with him in a larger role.

He put up a .717 OPS against left-handed pitching but only in 110 plate appearances and the club didn’t let him face tougher opponents. He was still stuck in a platoon with Cristian Pache when the games counted the most.

How the bench spots are decided may dictate their plans with Marsh. Whit Merrifield was given eight million and will probably play at least two times a week but his splits don’t scream someone who gets used in a platoon.

Maybe this makes Cristian Pache’s chances of making the team more likely. Pache’s .924 OPS against lefties would make more sense as a direct platoon option.

However, that .924 OPS came in limited opportunities as he was sidelined multiple times because of different injuries.

He also ended 2023 poorly, in September he only had a .433 OPS in 42 plate appearances.

The prior stints with Atlanta and Oakland didn’t provide much hope that he could be a good enough hitter to warrant a major league roster spot. In 328 plate appearances between 2021 and 22, Pache only had a .438 OPS.

He’s only 25 but there is a lot more evidence than not that Pache isn’t a quality offensive player.

Pache has had a good camp and should be the favorite for the final roster spot.

Jake Cave put together a ridiculous 1.113 OPS in 275 AAA plate appearances but he couldn’t translate it to the big leagues. He struggled as a strong side platoon option with a .620 OPS overall.

If Cave makes the roster over Pache, it would show the club's confidence in Marsh and give them some sort of left-handed option off the bench.

The Phillies outfield faces real questions heading into 2024. It should be a solid group altogether but nothing is off the table with them.

There is a real chance Rojas provides enough offense, Marsh shows he can hit left-handed pitching, and Castellanos puts together a 120-ish OPS+ season.

There is also the possibility Rojas would be in AAA by the end of May, Marsh would have to get platooned, and Castellanos would regress.

Neither outcome is worth betting on but neither outcome is crazy.