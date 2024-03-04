 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
REPORT: Zack Wheeler agrees to a contract extension

Rise and Phight: 3/4/2024

By Ethan Witte
As we enter the next week of spring training games, one thing to keep an eye on is Taijuan Walker. There was a bit of a cryptic tweet sent out by Jayson Stark over the weekend that raised an eyebrow.

According to Thomson, there were some personal issues that Walker was dealing with earlier as well, but this situation does bear some watching as the spring progresses. Spencer Turnbull’s performance suddenly looks a little more important now if they want to slow play anything with Walker.

On to the links.

