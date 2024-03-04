Rise and Phight: 3/4/2024

As we enter the next week of spring training games, one thing to keep an eye on is Taijuan Walker. There was a bit of a cryptic tweet sent out by Jayson Stark over the weekend that raised an eyebrow.
A postgame Phillies tidbit to file away:— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 1, 2024
Taijuan Walker hasn't pitched yet. He reported "normal spring training soreness" after throwing BP yesterday, Rob Thomson said. So he'll be backed off "for a couple of days. Then we'll get him back out there."
According to Thomson, there were some personal issues that Walker was dealing with earlier as well, but this situation does bear some watching as the spring progresses. Spencer Turnbull’s performance suddenly looks a little more important now if they want to slow play anything with Walker.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies are rumored to be interested in Blake Snell. Again. But only on a short term deal. Again.
- Who has impressed so far this spring for the Phillies and who has struggled to bring attention to themselves?
- Cristian Pache has tried to use the Jose Alvarado approach and change his mindset before the season begins.
MLB news:
- This article, another in a long line of the same topic, about the uniforms takes some interesting quotes from Phillies players.
- Guess what? The Giants aren’t done shopping, not even in the expensive aisle, after signing Matt Chapman.
- Nationals prospect Daylen Lile was sent to the hospital after a spring injury over the weekend.
