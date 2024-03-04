Rise and Phight: 3/4/2024

As we enter the next week of spring training games, one thing to keep an eye on is Taijuan Walker. There was a bit of a cryptic tweet sent out by Jayson Stark over the weekend that raised an eyebrow.

A postgame Phillies tidbit to file away:



Taijuan Walker hasn't pitched yet. He reported "normal spring training soreness" after throwing BP yesterday, Rob Thomson said. So he'll be backed off "for a couple of days. Then we'll get him back out there." — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 1, 2024

According to Thomson, there were some personal issues that Walker was dealing with earlier as well, but this situation does bear some watching as the spring progresses. Spencer Turnbull’s performance suddenly looks a little more important now if they want to slow play anything with Walker.

