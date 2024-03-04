Spring training stock report: After week two

There has now been a full week of games with many of the bigger names making their debuts and players getting into the swing of things. We’ll see more lineup juggling as Rob Thomson tries different things out in hopes of finding a solid combination to maximize run production.

Stock up: Cristian Pache

There are few battles to win this spring training in Clearwater. Two relief pitching spots? Ok, I’ll spot you those. But the only other spot that players are vying for is in the outfield. The injury to Brandon Marsh made things a bit hazier, but with signs coming out that Marsh might be ready for Opening Day, that means that the battle is likely down to either Jake Cave or Cristian Pache. So long as no one suffers an injury in these final weeks of spring, one of that duo is going north with the team.

So far, Pache has looked very, very good in doing what he can to win the job. He’s been hitting well of late, as shown this weekend with another home run in his portfolio.

Okay Cristian Pache, we see you pic.twitter.com/Yw6L3S44ud — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) February 29, 2024

The bigger thing that might tilt the scales in his favor is that he can play center field as well as Johan Rojas, no small feat.

“He’s right there with (Rojas),” manager Rob Thomson said after Thursday’s game. “He can defend at any position in the outfield.”

It’s this ability to play defense at a high level that gives Pache a bit of a head start over Cave, but there is also the right-lefty thing to think about. While Cave isn’t such a big bat against right handers that the standard platoon ideal is thought to have (.663 OPS vs. RHP in 2023), but the idea that a left-handed hitter is the better matchup against a right-handed pitcher is a hard one to break. If Pache continue to hit and play defense as well as he has so far this spring, he’ll be the one taking the final offensive roster spot.

Stock down: Kyle Schwarber

One for ten with six strikeouts.

Seems Schwarber is already in early season form!

Honestly, this isn’t that big of a deal. We’ve all seen how Schwarber tends to be a slow starter at the plate, yet heats up throughout the season. Once the postseason rolls around and we see his final line on Baseball Reference, there are few complaints.

However, if the team is interested in starting strong this year and keeping pace with the Braves throughout the entire season, Schwarber is going to have to shake off the usual start he has and get locked in earlier. Is it the end of the world if he doesn’t? Of course not.

It would be nice though.

Stock up: Griff McGarry

Prospects are a fickle business. One day, they’re top ten in their organization, maybe even thought highly enough of that they’re considered one of the top one hundred in the game. The next day, they’re barely hanging on to prospect status, falling so far out of favor that teams are hoping to get some value, any value, out of them.

McGarry’s nightmare 2023 season ended with such a horrific bombing, the team desired he not even be on a mound. Instead, they worked on completely revamping his delivery to get him back to basics, able to throw strikes with something resembling consistency. Check out the results.

On Friday, No. 4 @Phillies prospect Griff McGarry pitched an outstanding game in the @ReadingFightins victory over Altoona



7 IP | 3 H | 0 ER | 0 BB | 10 K pic.twitter.com/iMwk4YcyXK — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 24, 2023

Good stuff @griffmcg3 stuck out 3 batters in an inning of work in yesterday's Spring Training game pic.twitter.com/TClIumPCUA — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) March 2, 2024

There seems to be a bit simpler approach to pitching this spring, which has to be exciting to both team and player. He’s clearly still in the team’s favor, so if he can put together a few more appearances like this, head to the minors for the season and keep the changes up, the team would have to feel very good about it.

Stock down: Liam Castellanos

Liam Castellanos, I believe, might be able to capture votes in a Philadelphia mayoral race. Age is not a consideration. He seems like a pretty down to earth kid who just loves baseball and loves watching his father perform well.

He just needs to learn the ways of the batboy.

Nick Castellanos hits a home run, and gives Liam some healthy feedback on his bat boy skills pic.twitter.com/WxVOIoF2gK — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 2, 2024

Now he knows.