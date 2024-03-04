 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
REPORT: Zack Wheeler agrees to a contract extension

Zack Wheeler reportedly agrees to long-term extension

The ace will remain in Philadelphia after this season

By The Smarty Jones
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Zack Wheeler will continue his successful tenure with the Phillies.
Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zack Wheeler will not be going anywhere after this season. According to Buster Olney, the ace righthander has agreed on a contract extension that will keep him with the Phillies for years to come.

According to Matt Gelb, the deal is for three years and $126 million.

Wheeler would have been a free agent after the 2024 season, but both sides seemed eager to extend the relationship and there were rumors that they were working on a new deal.

Wheeler’s annual salary will be the highest in team history, but it’s difficult to say he hasn’t earned it. Wheeler originally signed with the Phillies before the 2020 season and has been one of the best pitchers in baseball ever since. He has a 43-25 record to go along with a 3.06 ERA and has been worth over 20 wins above replacement in that span. He’s been even better in the postseason with a 2.42 ERA in 11 playoff appearances.

