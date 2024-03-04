Zack Wheeler reportedly agrees to long-term extension

Zack Wheeler will not be going anywhere after this season. According to Buster Olney, the ace righthander has agreed on a contract extension that will keep him with the Phillies for years to come.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies have agreed to a multi-year extension. Wheeler would have been the No. 1 pitcher free agent next fall, but instead, he stays in Philly. By season’s end, he will also accumulate 10-5 rights, and with that the power to veto any trade. Announcement… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 4, 2024

According to Matt Gelb, the deal is for three years and $126 million.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies have agreed a three-year deal that will pay him the fourth-highest annual average salary among starting pitchers in baseball history. The contract details @TheAthleticMLB: https://t.co/zoLhojGpnG — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 4, 2024

Wheeler would have been a free agent after the 2024 season, but both sides seemed eager to extend the relationship and there were rumors that they were working on a new deal.

Wheeler’s annual salary will be the highest in team history, but it’s difficult to say he hasn’t earned it. Wheeler originally signed with the Phillies before the 2020 season and has been one of the best pitchers in baseball ever since. He has a 43-25 record to go along with a 3.06 ERA and has been worth over 20 wins above replacement in that span. He’s been even better in the postseason with a 2.42 ERA in 11 playoff appearances.