2024 Season Preview: The Johan Rojas Question

Unlike the other groups in the roster, the outfield is probably the least secure and predictable group of players heading into 2024. Nick Castellanos will be looking for a bounce-back season after struggling in the second half of 2023. Brandon Marsh recently had knee surgery and, while expected to be healthy in time for opening day, is still growing into his role in left field. Whit Merrifield is brand new to the organization and will likely be splitting his bench player duties between many positions. And Johan Rojas needs to prove himself as a capable every day starter at the Major League level over the course of an entire season.

Of the outfield positions, center is going to be the primary spot to watch in 2024 — specifically whether or not Rojas can establish himself as a bonafide starter. While the position is Rojas’s to lose, with Merrifield and Cristian Pache in the mix there are other options if he can’t hold on to it. If he can’t, the implications are tougher for the short- and long-term window of championship opportunity for the Phillies. So, the question is... can Rojas solidify himself as a starter?

Fielding

Unlike many of the players on the Phillies 2024 roster Rojas’s role is predominantly on defense, rather than offense. While stellar defense is always a necessity, this distinction changes the way his performance should be evaluated compared to his teammates.

Rojas proved last season that his status as an elite defender in the minors was no accident. He transitioned into Citizens Bank Park’s center field seamlessly, with no better example of his prowess than this catch against Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NLDS.

This is what Johan Rojas robbing Ronald Acuña of a go-ahead hit sounded like with no commentators. pic.twitter.com/r5w4zmzxFD — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) October 13, 2023

So far this spring, Rojas has shown no setbacks or regressions in the field, which bodes well for the regular season. Best case scenario, Rojas could be in contention for a Gold Glove award in 2024.

Look at how much ground Johan Rojas covered on this catch today pic.twitter.com/1CHn65ZKOy — John Foley (@2008Philz) February 29, 2024

Hitting

The biggest question mark in Johan Rojas’s game is his batting. He’s never been a prodigy at the plate, and it would be unrealistic to expect him to suddenly become one. However, the Phillies also need him to be good enough to justify giving him at bats over guys like Merrifield, Pache, or even Jake Cave.

Rojas has shown over the winter that he’s willing to do what it takes to get better offensively. He was seeing live pitching before anyone else on the roster. He was the first guy to call up hitting coach Kevin Long to get to work. Together, they’ve worked on improving his approach at the plate, making minor adjustments along the way. The effort is respectable and appreciated, but he’s going to have to show progress when the games start to count.

What determines “Good Enough”?

An elite skillset on one side of the ball helps ease the expectations on the other side, but Rojas still needs to maintain some modicum of offensive production to justify the lion’s share of playing time in center field. So, what is that “good enough” standard he has to reach?

I asked on Twitter (X, whatever) what offensive stat is going to matter the most at the end of the season when we evaluate his performance, and got a variety of answers.

Out of curiosity: What’s one offensive stat that Johan Rojas would have to hit for you to say he was “good” offensively in 2024?@TheGoodPhight — Allie (@mustang__sallie) February 29, 2024

Most responses related to either OPS+ or OBP, with minimums around 85 OPS+ and .300 OBP. As a 9-hole hitter with an elite glove, it makes sense that the expectation is for him to be right around, or even slightly below, a league-average hitter.

Another responder brought up stolen bases, which will also contribute to his offensive season. Even if he doesn’t get on base as often as anyone would like, if he’s a threat to steal when he does get on base that could be a huge factor for the Phillies — especially with Schwarber, Turner, Harper and Realmuto batting after him. Rojas had 14 stolen bases in 59 Major League games in 2023, with another 30 stolen during his 76 games in Lehigh Valley.

So, which stat is most important? What will determine if his season is “good enough” to justify a starter’s playing time?