Might the Phillies’ defense be, wait for it, good?

Remember when the team signed Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to free agent contracts and the excitement they brought to what the offense could potentially be? Adding that duo to Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto led to dreams of an offense that pounded baseballs into dust, striking fear into the hearts of pitching staff and pitching coordinators across the game.

Then, people slowly began to realize that that duo would in fact have to actually play the other part of the game: defense. There is no better image to conjure that can as accurately portray thoughts about that move than this:

The results of said roster construction and the subsequent defensive adventures were pretty much what it was thought to be. If we go by outs above average, 2021 was....not good. However, in the years since, there has been <gasp> improvement in team defense.

2021: -25 OAA

2022: -29 OAA

2023: 4 OAA

A lot of this improvement can be attributed to the work put in by the players, but there is a least some fraction covered by the moving around of parts. As much of a boost that he provides the offense with his patience and power, Schwarber is best suited at this point as a semi-permanent designated hitter. If you go around the entirety of the defense and the projected starters, my friend Matt Winkelman can sum it up best.

Mike has the Phillies at 13, and it somehow feels low. Rojas is elite, Marsh might be elite in LF, Stott is ++, Harper could be real good, and Realmuto has slipped but has historically been good. Turner is fine, Bohm is getting close to fine, and I think Nick isn’t that bad. https://t.co/ztR3wJOUgE — Matt Winkelman (@Matt_Winkelman) March 1, 2024

The “Mike” he is referring to is Mike Petriello, who wrote about predicting the top defenses for 2024. As Winkelman noted, the Phillies came in at #13 on this list, with this little snippet written about them:

The Phillies coming in at just 13th may not seem impressive, but it is: It’s a continuation of their improvement from late last season, and would be a step up after they finished 23rd and 25th over the last two years.

It’s a far cry from the halcyon days of yore with the Phillies, where defense was more of a necessary evil than anything else. Now, as noted above, the team might be really good at all around the park.

Brandon Marsh - Though he started the year as a center fielder, once moved to left, he adapted quite. Lowering the bar from those qualified for the spot to those with at least 50 attempts, Marsh’s +5 OAA in left field only left him one off the pace of second place (Steven Kwan was the runaway winner with +9). A full season there could vault him into that tier.

Johan Rojas - My bold prediction of the season: Rojas, even if he doesn’t put up even a 90 wRC+ at the plate, will be the Gold Glove winner in center field. A platinum glove is also in play.

Nick Castellanos - Folks, to look at the OAA leaderboard for right fielders, you have to scroll to the bottom to find Castellanos. He isn’t that good with the glove (a point where I disagree with Winkelman), but the team has at least taken steps to mitigate this issue with better positioning.

Alec Bohm - He’ll always have the reputation as being bad at third base, but the reality is that he’s worked himself to being at least average. The first thing to notice when checking his defensive data is that he has negative OAA numbers for each of the last three years. Dive a little deeper and focus on third base. He’s gone -1, -2, -9, +1 over the past four years. The team doesn’t need him to become Gold Glove caliber; they just need him to keep the gain he’s made.

Bryson Stott - He was a Gold Glove finalist last year at second base. He might have even deserved more than eventual winner Nico Hoerner. Either way, he’s near elite there with the glove.

Trea Turner - Of all the things that disappointed last season, Turner’s defense was pretty rough. That could have been a carryover effect from the struggles he was having with the bat. He knows that he needs to be better this year.

Bryce Harper - The wild card. There have been rave reviews for his defense this spring, maybe a bit too rave in some instances, but there is clearly improvement happening. He himself has talked about how he has been able to use this spring to get more comfortable at the position, something he needed desperately. He’s probably already better than Rhys Hoskins was at the position, so if improvement continues to happen, the team can only get better all around.

The team already has the reigning Gold Glove winner on the mound in Zack Wheeler and he might not even be the best fielding pitcher they have (hello, Ranger). Putting it all together and you can see how this defense can be something the team leans on as the season progresses. It’ll certainly be better than what we’ve witnessed the past few seasons.