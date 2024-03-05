Rise and Phight: 3/5/2024

Of course the links will likely all be about Zack Wheeler and his massive extension with the team. He’s more than earned that kind of deal. It puts him a shade behind the award winners in front of him and ahead of the next crop of great pitchers behind him.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Make no mistake: the window to win is right now for the Phillies, financials beyond 2025 be damned.
- Wheeler’s teammates are all excited about the pitcher staying in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future.
- Now with the Wheeler extension done, undoubtedly, eyes will turn to see what the team does with Bryce Harper’s deal.
MLB news:
- Josh Donaldson retired from the game. Not sure how many players will actually be sad to see him go.
- If you listen to Scott Boras, the market for Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery is just beginning to form.
- Of course, this injury to Sonny Gray doesn’t hurt Boras’ case.
- U.L. Washington passed away at the age of 70. In honor of him, whatever your profession is, today, do it with a toothpick in your mouth.
