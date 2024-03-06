2024 season preview: Gabriel Rincones, Jr. might move pretty fast this year

2023 stats (2 levels): 533 PA, 15 HR, 60 RBI, 32 SB, 25.1 K%, 11.4 BB%, .248/.351/.427

Drafting, developing and graduating hitters through their system has been one of the Phillies’ bugaboos. There once was a time where the front office took highly tooled, uber athletic players high up in the draft rounds and tried to turn them into baseball players. Names like Greg Golson and Cornelius Randolph litter lists from recent drafts and ones from the past. Once the team decided to go after hitters who can actually, you know, hit, they’ve seen incrementally better results. They’re not to be confused with player development machines like in Los Angeles and Baltimore, but compared to what they used to have, as Bob Wiley would say, baby steps.

To that end, some of their more recent draft picks are starting to get some attention of national writers, in particular Gabriel Rincones, Jr. Baseball Prospectus listed him as 16th on their rankings of Phillies prospects, while Fangraphs was a bit more subdued in their enthusiasm, ranking him 21st and giving us this:

Because Rincones’ childhood featured much less baseball than is typical for a prospect, and because his high-level amateur tenure was impacted by the pandemic, it’s plausible he still has a lot of skill development remaining. Sadly, after watching him at length in the 2023 Arizona Fall League, I’m not sure his swing or breaking ball recognition are viable, though. There is above-average raw power here, it’s just hard to envision Rincones getting to enough of it to profile in an outfield corner. He could conceivably be a Seth Brown type of big leaguer if indeed Rincones has some late-arriving pitch recognition.

His surface level numbers were certainly good enough last year and there some promising Statcast numbers last year (via Matt Winkelman, he had an 89.4 mile an hour average exit velocity, topping out at 113). From Matt’s scouting report:

Rincones is a patient hitter, and he will need to draw walks because his swing has a lot of miss in it. He is a bit stiff and he does not always engage his lower half to get loft. He does have a bunch of strength in his wrists, and he can drive the ball with only his upper half...Rincones hits the ball hard. He was only in the FSL for a month and a half, but his average exit velocity was 89.4mph, which is solid, but not MLB standout, however he led the Phillies minor league statcast hitters in 90th percentile exit velocity in that time at 107.2 mph with a max exit velocity of 113.3mph.

Outfield is perhaps the biggest spot where Phillies’ prospects can see light at the end of the tunnel. Those that play shortstop, second base and first base have pretty large obstacles blocking them right now, but in the outfield, there are paths to playing time. No one is expecting Rincones to arrive in Philadelphia this year. It would take monumental numbers and under-the-hood data to justify speeding him up that quickly. But the contracts for Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber are ending soon and the probability that both are re-signing here is slim. If Rincones can clean up his defense and get better at hitting left-handed pitching, he might be a quick mover for the Phillies.