Rise and Phight: 3/6/2024

We’re starting to get to that point where the spring training games aren’t enough. We need to see some games with something on the line. Bud Selig would have thought of a way to make spring training more important.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Folks, it’s time to call Zack Wheeler’s original contract exactly what it should be called: the best free agent pitching contract ever.
- With Wheeler in tow, we can start looking at the payroll the team will carry over the next few years.
- Aaron Nola will continue learning from the team’s “stud” over the next few years.
- Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell remain on the market, yet the team remains faithful to Cristopher Sanchez.
MLB news:
- Lucas Giolito looks to have a torn UCL in his right elbow and might miss the entire season, a blow to Boston’s rotation.
- Paul Skenes will not be in Pittsburgh’s rotation when the season opens.
- The Athletics unveiled their renderings for the new ballpark in Las Vegas. Sure hope the sun doesn’t set behind left field!
