2024 Season Preview: The Best Case Scenario for the Outfield

Last season started with Bryce Harper on the injured list and his return to the outfield in doubt. Nick Castellanos displayed his potential at the plate with streaks of glory intertwined with weeks of paltry performance. In left field we found Kyle Schwarber, who is by his nature a DH, and is a mildly competent left fielder as long as the ball is hit directly to him. Brandon Marsh covered center until he moved to left field after Rojas moved in to cover center in July.

This season the outfield has the potential to be much stronger. Let’s take a look at the best case scenarios for the boys in the field.

Brandon Marsh

The obvious “best case scenario” is everyone remains healthy throughout the entire season. Coming off left knee arthroscopic debridement surgery in the off-season, Marsh is expected to return by opening day. If the surgery was as minor as he and the team claims it was, which was supposed to remove pieces of cartilage and other material causing him discomfort and limiting movement, Marsh should return to his 2023 form. When he came to Philly from the Angels at the trade deadline in ‘22, his prowess in the outfield was evident but his plate aptitude was inadequate for a team making a push to slide into the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Under the tutelage of Kevin Long and the coaching staff, Marsh made great strides. From 2022 to 2023, his walk rate increased, as did his ISO, BABIP, wOBA, wRC+, AVG, OBP, SLG, WAR, and so on, and to a considerable degree. There’s no reason to believe he’s plateaued. Marsh hungers for success. If he stays healthy this season, and he continues his current path of progression, his bat will will go boom with even more consistency and he’ll edge ever closer to a .300 season.

And he and Stott will continue their crime wave.

Nick Castellanos

Nick’s performance in ‘22 was a far cry from the year before when he still wore a Reds uniform. His lackadaisical coverage in the outfield combined with a propensity to swing at anything low and away left many fans (and commentators) with second-hand buyer’s remorse. In the postseason he showed his competence in the outfield, and that carried into ‘23. At the plate he showed much greater discipline, and even carried the team at times…at least for stretches. At other times it seemed Nick only knew how to swing loose and free at any ball that came within a yard or three of the outside corner of the plate. It was obvious he had the ability to ignore the “evil” Nick on his shoulder and refrain from hacking at everything, but for lengths of time he chose not to, and that produced a Castellanos whose 2023 numbers were as streaky as a coal miner’s face.

If Castellanos can harness the self-control he displayed throughout June of last season when he slashed .351/.387/.567 and a wRC+ of 154, 2024 will be the season of Nick, and he’ll likely spend the rest of his contract in a Phillies uniform. If he can’t…

Johan Rojas

On August 9th, 2023, Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history. Would it have happened without Johan Rojas running down flyballs in centerfield?

Rojas is a vacuum cleaner in centerfield. He can leap William Penn-topped buildings in a single bound. He can chase down bullets and catch them in his teeth. Yes, the guy can cover centerfield with a surprising degree of competence.

After starting the ‘23 season in AA, Rojas was called up to the majors and played 59 games with 164 plate appearances. In that span he slashed .302/.342/.430.

And then the postseason came along and his offense collapsed faster than Carter Hart’s career.

While conventional wisdom says Rojas couldn’t sustain those regular season numbers for long, they reveal the potential he possesses. He didn’t exhibit a lot of power, and his walk rate was almost nonexistent, but he could get the bat on the ball and get on base. Over the winter, Rojas put on muscle and worked on plate discipline. If opening day sees a Rojas who can hit even close to what he did last year, but with more power, and raise his walk rate, there will be no bottom to the Phillies’ lineup.

Christian Pache

Christian Pache, who is out of options, is in a tight race for the final bench spot. His achilles heel, the one attribute that makes Jake Cave a sensible choice over him, is his inability to hit against righties. Last season he scratched out a meager .121 batting average against right handed pitching.

Never count out Pache. For the first couple of weeks after he joined the Phillies last season, every time he came to the plate felt like a guaranteed out. The he suddenly he started making good contact. Consistent good contact. Hitting coach Kevin Long’s magic at work.

In Clearwater in the spring of 2024, Pache is showing success against righties, with (at the time of this writing) both of his home runs so far coming off right-handed pitchers. Coupled with prodigious speed and dexterity that make him a Gold Glove-contending defender, the Phillies have on their hands the best possible option for a bench piece. Provided none of the health issues he dealt with last season resurface, and if he continues to hit well against both lefties and righties, Pache will lend much-needed top-quality depth to the outfield.

Plus, Pache and Rojas have become besties, and Topper would not be so cruel as to separate them. Would he?

Kyle Schwarber

Wouldn’t it be fun if June started in April?

Jake Cave

Jake Cave hustles. He plays with heart. And it’s obvious that he loves playing for the Phillies. But he has as much of a chance of heading to Philadelphia when the team breaks camp as there is of my next marriage working out. So, I don’t know, about 30%?