 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
REPORT: Zack Wheeler agrees to a contract extension

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/7/2024

A well deserved off day for the team

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday was a solid day off for the team, their first since games began. They probably won’t be on TV today unless you have MLB TV, in which case you can probably watch them somewhere.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...