Rise and Phight: 3/7/2024

Yesterday was a solid day off for the team, their first since games began. They probably won’t be on TV today unless you have MLB TV, in which case you can probably watch them somewhere.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There a few things worth watching the rest of the spring, particularly Taijuan Walker’s knee issues.
- One of the final prospect lists has been revealed for the Phillies. Starlyn Caba is starting to make a name for himself.
MLB news:
- The Red Sox may not be adding people from the outside, but they’re trying to keep players from within.
- Mike Zunino has decided to call it a career, announcing his retirement yesterday.
- Looks like the Pirates will be without one of their better relievers for quite some time now that Dauri Moreta has gotten some bad news.
- Eddie Rosario has agreed to join the Nationals on a minor league deal, but he’ll probably be there on Opening Day.
Loading comments...