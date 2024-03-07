The Phillies Spring Breakout roster: revealed!

Major League Baseball has decided to capitalize on people’s rabid interest in prospects (sometimes at the expense of the major league team) and put together a series of games between two teams’ best prospects to determine a winner. Each team gets to select a crop of players from their player development system to participate in this game to defend the honor of their system. It’s been until now that the Phillies have publicly shown what their roster is, but we now have it.
Pitchers
Mick Abel
Griff McGarry
Samuel Aldegheri
Alexis De La Cruz
George Klassen
Andrew Baker
Jean Cabrera
Estibenzon Jimenez
Tommy McCollum
Wesley Moore
Micah Ottenbreit
Andrew Walling
Catchers
Eduardo Tait
Caleb Ricketts
Kehden Hettiger
Infielders
Aidan Miller
Starlyn Caba
Devin Saltiban
Bryan Rincon
William Bergolla
Nikau Pouka-Grego
Outfielders
Justin Crawford
Gabriel Rincones
Carlos De La Cruz
Emaarion Boyd
TJayy Walton
Raylin Heredia
There are a lot of names that you already know on this list. We can probably figure out who is going to start the game for the Phillies, though Preston Mattingly isn’t going to tip his hand just yet.
“I expect a really competitive game,” said Mattingly, who is the Phillies’ assistant general manager of player development. “I don’t want to tip our hand yet. But we could potentially line up Mick to pitch a few innings.”
This version of the Phillies will play the Tigers’ Spring Breakout team on March 15.
