The Phillies Spring Breakout roster: revealed!

Major League Baseball has decided to capitalize on people’s rabid interest in prospects (sometimes at the expense of the major league team) and put together a series of games between two teams’ best prospects to determine a winner. Each team gets to select a crop of players from their player development system to participate in this game to defend the honor of their system. It’s been until now that the Phillies have publicly shown what their roster is, but we now have it.

Pitchers

Mick Abel

Griff McGarry

Samuel Aldegheri

Alexis De La Cruz

George Klassen

Andrew Baker

Jean Cabrera

Estibenzon Jimenez

Tommy McCollum

Wesley Moore

Micah Ottenbreit

Andrew Walling

Catchers

Eduardo Tait

Caleb Ricketts

Kehden Hettiger

Infielders

Aidan Miller

Starlyn Caba

Devin Saltiban

Bryan Rincon

William Bergolla

Nikau Pouka-Grego

Outfielders

Justin Crawford

Gabriel Rincones

Carlos De La Cruz

Emaarion Boyd

TJayy Walton

Raylin Heredia

There are a lot of names that you already know on this list. We can probably figure out who is going to start the game for the Phillies, though Preston Mattingly isn’t going to tip his hand just yet.

“I expect a really competitive game,” said Mattingly, who is the Phillies’ assistant general manager of player development. “I don’t want to tip our hand yet. But we could potentially line up Mick to pitch a few innings.”

This version of the Phillies will play the Tigers’ Spring Breakout team on March 15.