Rise and Phight: 3/8/2024

With the spring training games continuing, it got me thinking.
When you watch games during March, what are you looking for as a fan? Are there certain players that you want to see do well? Certain things that a player may be working on? Maybe a prospect that is getting a lot of run that you haven’t really laid eyes on yet? Let us know below!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Is there risk involved in Zack Wheeler’s extension? Sure, but it’s a risk that they had to take to keep the window open.
- With the announcement of the Spring Breakout roster, there are certain players that are important to the team’s future.
- The improved defense the Phillies have will be key to their season.
MLB news:
- The Red Sox are keeping a pitcher they developed, signing Brayan Bello to a six-year extension.
- With Opening Day around the corner, it’s time to look back at the offseason and discuss the biggest moves made.
- The Mariners might have lost another member of their pitching staff with Jackson Kowar being evaluated for an injury.
