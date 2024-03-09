Rise and Phight: 3/9/2024

We are almost at Opening Day with another weekend down. We even get more sunlight after this weekend, so we can all start going outside more often. I would rather just go outside to Citizens Bank Park.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The team has some hurties and ouchies, so here’s an update on what’s happening so far.
- Aaron Nola has started the last few Opening Day games for the Phillies, but he’s fine if this year, it’s Zack Wheeler on the bump.
MLB news:
- One of the Reds’ top prospects, one expected to make an impact this year, will instead miss the first 80 games.
- Joey Votto can finally stop posting sad pictures of himself missing baseball. Instead, he’ll head to Dunedin on a minor league deal.
- The sweeper, the pitch....uh....”sweeping” the game? At least one doctor thinks it’s an issue with all the injuries.
- The sale of the Orioles had a pivotal milestone yesterday on the way to being done soon.
