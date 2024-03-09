 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 3/9/2024

It’s the weekend! We’re closer to Opening Day!

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: MAR 08 Spring Training - Astros at Phillies Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We are almost at Opening Day with another weekend down. We even get more sunlight after this weekend, so we can all start going outside more often. I would rather just go outside to Citizens Bank Park.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...