Rise and Phight: 4/1/2024

Today IS April Fool’s Day

By Ethan Witte
Is this week the first time the Phillies get to see Elly de la Cruz?

With Cincinnati coming to town, the team gets their first look at the exciting young phenom, even if it’s likely not going to happen too much with all the bad weather forecasted over the next few days, but maybe they’ll get a few in.

On to the links.

