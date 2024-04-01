Phillies MLR: Please come back Orion!

Welcome to a new season of Phillies Minor League Roundups! I’ll do my best to keep up with them this year. It won’t be daily, but expect them on Mondays and Fridays. These two initial features will just be our beloved AAA Lehigh Iron Pigs as they started their season this past Friday. The rest of our affiliates start this upcoming Friday. We have an interesting mix of prospects this season to keep an eye on. Go Phils!

Lehigh Valley 7, Worcester 4 (March 29)

Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 2 (March 30)

Worcester 6, Lehigh Valley 2 (March 31)

Tyler Phillips - 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 5 GB, 2 FB

Kolby Allard - 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, HR, 5 GB, 7 FB

David Buchanan - 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HR, 6 GB, 2 FB

Griff McGarry - 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, K

Andrew Bellatti - 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 K, 2 HR

Orion Kerkering - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, K

Michael Mercardo - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Kody Clemens - 4 for 12, 3 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K, HBP

Weston Wilson - 2 for 13, R, 2B, RBI, 5 K

Darick Hall - 3 for 10, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Simon Muzziotti - 1 for 4, R, 2B, K (throwing error)

David Dahl - 1 for 7, 2 BB, 2 K (outfield assist, 1st)

Rodolfo Castro - 1 for 6, HR, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K

Jordan Luplow - 2 for 7, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Cal Stevenson - 0 for 6, 3 K, SB

Nick Podkul - 1 for 6, 3 R, BB, 3 K, HBP

Scott Kingery - 1 for 9, R, 4 K (throwing error)

This Iron Pigs lineup is going to likely have a bunch of call-ups this season with 40 man rosters spots belonging to: Kolby Allard, Orion Kerkering (currently on major league IL and will join the team shortly), Michael Mercardo, Rodolfo Castro, Kody Clemens, Darick Hall, and Weston Wilson.

It wasn’t a great opening weekend for Lehigh Valley outside Tyler Phillips. The 26 year old South Jersey kid (went to HS at Bishop Eustace Prep School) joined the organization and largely struggled the last few seasons. I wouldn’t expect a breakout, but its nice to see performances like this. It also might help bump him above other call-ups like Allard and Buchanan.

Orion Kerkering is on the mend and boy after seeing Connor Brogdon attempt to throw pitches, they surely need him. Griff McGarry is now committed to the bullpen where he can hopefully focus on his command. No walks this weekend was good!

Our favorite nepo-baby, Kody Clemens, had himself a good weekend with his first HR of the season. Rodolfo Castro added his first as well, which was a walk-off grand-slam in the season-opener.