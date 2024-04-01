Brog-done: Reds 6, Phillies 3

Early on, it looked like the Phillies might have been energized by Sunday’s comeback victory. They made a great defensive play, scored two first inning runs, and Cristopher Sanchez was dealing. But after the first, the bats went cold, Sanchez faltered in the fifth, and Conor Brogdon imploded in the tenth inning, sending the Phillies to a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Sanchez made his first start of the season, and it felt ominous when the first batter of the game hit a triple. But the next batter hit the ball to Brandon Marsh in center, and the run did not score.

Unlike the Reds, the Phillies took advantage of their scoring opportunity in the first inning. Kyle Schwarber led off with a single, Trea Turner followed with a walk, and with two outs, Alec Bohm drove both runners in with a double over first base.

Just gotta make contact sometimes ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/R3gJpxjgo2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 1, 2024

Unfortunately, that was all the offense the Phillies could manage in regulation. They didn’t put many runners on base, and two of the runners they did get on were picked off. The most galling came in the eighth when the first two batters reached, and Johan Rojas pinch ran for Schwarber. He got picked off second, which went a bit way towards killing the rally.

Sanchez looked dominant for much of his five-plus innings but gave up a walk and a double off the fence to start the sixth. Jeff Hoffman entered in relief and gave up two consecutive singles to tie the game at two.

The game remained tied into the tenth and Rob Thomson called on Brogdon for the third time this season. His first two appearances were bad, and this one was even worse. He walked the first two batters he faced, bringing up Spencer Steer with the bases loaded. He quickly unloaded them.

"No grand slams for Spencer Steer, let's hope that continues"



Two pitches later... pic.twitter.com/EODCjxFFIa — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 2, 2024

I don’t know what happened to Brogdon who was once a promising reliever. But he is completely unusable right now and can’t remain on the roster.

Faced with a four-run deficit, the Phillies mounted a comeback effort in the ninth. Whit Merrifield walked to start the inning, but unfortunately, Brandon Marsh was called out on a strike three that clearly missed the strike zone. Trea Turner scored a run with an infield single, bringing the tying run to the plate in the form of Bryce Harper.

Harper was 0-10 for the season heading into that at bat, and after whiffing on a two-strike fastball, he’s now 0-11. If there’s anyone who gets a pass, it’s Harper, who very much looks like a guy who didn’t have much of a Spring Training. But he needs to get it together quickly, because having the three-hole hitter contribute nothing is really hurting the team.

The Phillies will look to get back in the win column tomorrow. Fifth starter Spencer Turnbull will get the ball, and the Phillies will hopefully provide more run support than they did on Monday night. But regardless of how many runs they score, if the Phillies want to win the game, they should probably avoid having Brogdon appear in it.