Rise and Phight: 4/10/2024

Even with the offense looking so ugly last night, there is still reason to believe they’ll be fine. They have track records of success, it’s still early, whatever your reason is for optimism, it’s likely a valid one.

Personally, I subscribe to the “it’s still only eleven games” theory to explain the struggles thus far. The team isn’t even a tenth of the way through the year, so there is plenty, plenty of time to get themselves right. It’ll happen eventually, but now, they’re just looking rough at the plate.

