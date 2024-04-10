Rise and Phight: 4/10/2024

Even with the offense looking so ugly last night, there is still reason to believe they’ll be fine. They have track records of success, it’s still early, whatever your reason is for optimism, it’s likely a valid one.
Personally, I subscribe to the “it’s still only eleven games” theory to explain the struggles thus far. The team isn’t even a tenth of the way through the year, so there is plenty, plenty of time to get themselves right. It’ll happen eventually, but now, they’re just looking rough at the plate.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- J.T. Realmuto had to leave the game early yesterday after taking a ball to the throat. He’s day to day.
- When he comes to Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins expects there to be some boos from the crowd.
MLB news:
- The league has a problem on their hands (or elbows) and they have to act now somehow to help with it.
- Jackson Holliday has been promoted to the Orioles. I’m sure there is no reason for this date; just a coincidence.
- The A’s might want to spend once they move from Oakland, but who exactly is going to take the money?
