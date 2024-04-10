Gamethread 4/10: Phillies at Cardinals

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
The rubber match#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/nlzqd6O8Mw— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 10, 2024
For the Cardinals:
#ForTheLou Lineup vs. #RingTheBell— 101 ESPN St. Louis (@101espn) April 10, 2024
1. Brendan Donovan LF
2. Willson Contreras DH
3. Nolan Gorman 2B
4. Nolan Arenado 3B
5. Iván Herrera C
6. Alec Burleson 1B
7. Brandon Crawford SS
8. Jordan Walker RF
9. Victor Scott II CF
SP Lance Lynn
First Pitch 12:15 PM pic.twitter.com/PMA9d2qRq5
Let’s talk about it.
Loading comments...