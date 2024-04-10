Good enough for a rainy day: Phillies 4, Cardinals 3

Playing on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies got a lot of runners on base and even got four of them home. Sure, it felt like they should have had about double that total, but it didn’t end up mattering. Aaron Nola delivered a solid start, and the bullpen held the lead to give the Phillies a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

How the Phillies Scored

The Phillies took the early lead in the first on an error by Cards center fielder Victor Scott II and then a single by Alec Bohm. In the sixth, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos singled back-to-back to re-take the lead.

How the Cardinals Scored

Solo homers by Ivan Herrera in the second and Brendan Donovan in the third tied the game at two. With the Phillies leading by two, the Cardinals cut the lead in half with two outs in the eighth thanks to an RBI single by Nolan Arenado.

Phillies Hitters

Realmuto’s Big Day: The day after taking a pitch to the throat, Realmuto was back in the lineup like nothing happened. He went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored and reached on an error.

Everyone Hits... Almost: Though Realmuto was the only batter with more than one hit in the game, 7 of the Phillies’ hitters got at least one and all nine reached base at least once.

Unfortunately, none of those hits were for extra bases. If you’re going to strike out 13 times, it would be nice to mix in a double or two. They’re getting into hitters’ counts. They’re getting hittable pitches. They’re just not hitting them with any authority. Hopefully that will change soon.

Last one of these I’m posting today. Look at this pitch Bohm fouls off, a 3–1 fastball right down Broadway. A “nuke me” meatball. And then another on 3-2. I do believe they’ll figure this out, but this has been their existence the first two weeks. pic.twitter.com/l4WyKh52w5 — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) April 10, 2024

Phillies Pitchers

Aaron Nola: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER (2 HR), 3 BB, 3 K

Matt Strahm: 1.0 IP, 1 K

Gregory Soto: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER 1 BB

Seranthony Dominguez: 0.1 IP, 1 H

Jeff Hoffman: 1.0 IP, 1 H

Not the Strikeouts We’re Looking For

Phillies pitchers struck out just four batters, which admittedly is a very low number compared to what’s been typical. However, that number makes the offense’s 13 strikeouts look even more egregious.

Hoffman the closer?

For the second time this series, Jeff Hoffman was chosen to close down the game in the ninth inning. The first one didn’t go well, and it felt ominous when he allowed a single to the leadoff hitter on Wednesday. But double plays can cover up a variety of sins, and Hoffman helpfully induced one to end the game.

Meanwhile...

Orion Kerkering is expected to make a rehab appearance with Clearwater on Thursday and can join the Phillies as early as April 23.

Taijuan Walker is also expected to make his first rehab appearance with Clearwater on Thursday, though his expected return to the Phillies isn’t until May.

What’s Next

The Phillies return home for a nearly two-week homestand against our old pal Andrew McCutchen’s Pirates, the Rockies, and then the White Sox. Ranger Suarez is expected to take the mound for the first game back in Philly on Thursday, against Pittsburgh’s Jared Jones at 6:40.