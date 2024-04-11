Oh good, we’re talking about Nick Castellanos again

Opinions on players are hard to shake. Usually, either you like a player or you don’t - there is no in between. Whatever a player does on the field, your initial opinion of that player is the one you carry with you for all time. Sometimes the player’s salary has a correlation to likeability, but more often, it’s just that particular player’s performance that determines how well liked that player is amongst the fanbase.

There is much ire being directed at Nick Castellanos these days. Deservedly so. His early season performance has not been the biggest problem with the team’s inconsistent performance, but it seems to stick out the most. We’ve heard about and discussed the struggles of Johan Rojas, yet if you were to ask a person on the street, more of the anger would be directed at Castellanos.

I’m not here to say that you shouldn’t be angry. Highly paid players are expected to be the fulcrum of any offense and when they’re not working properly, it makes the whole operation unappealing. Yet as I did with Rojas, so I will with Castellanos: be patient. He has been bad; he’s even said so. But if you take into account one of the older sabermetric principles of the game, there is reason to believe better days are ahead.

“It’s sh—y.”

That’s how Castellanos has described his season in a column written by Matt Gelb. He’s not alone. As it was written in the column, the team might have course corrected a bit too much to open the season when it came to the collective issue that got them bounced from the NLCS last season by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It’s not limited to Castellanos, who has failed to collect an extra-base hit this season. The team reconfigured the hitting support staff around Kevin Long, the veteran hitting coach, and emphasized different drills in the spring to help hitters avoid chasing bad pitches. One assistant hitting coach provides more detailed feedback — during and after games — about a hitter’s swing decisions...“My man,” Castellanos said, “if you figure it out …” There was no need to finish the thought. Phillies manager Rob Thomson wondered if the team had veered too far into overcorrecting a problem at the expense of the club’s offensive identity.

The ending of the Diamondbacks’ series in October exposed the team for what they are: an aggressively swinging team. In their haste to “correct” that aggressiveness, it looks like several players have had slower starts to begin the year, Castellanos chief among them. The determined cause of the struggles, chasing pitches not in the strike zone, is a noble one to attempt to fix. But at what point is there too much emphasis put on that particular skill? That’s something the team is trying to figure out and it is causing several slow starts to the season. When it all happens at once, it makes the offensive product on the field look, well, offensive and it cause people to look for someone to blame. That blame has fallen largely on Castellanos. However, there are numbers in his career that suggest maybe he isn’t that bad after, that maybe there is a way out of the current hole he is in, but it requires belief in several early pillars of the sabermetric movement.

Early sabermetrics talked about “the plexiglass principle” when it comes to teams and their season over season performance. Basically, if you were really good one season, chances were high you’d snap back in the opposite direction the following season. These days, the advantages teams have in player development, player spending and the overall improvement in player performance renders that theory a touch obsolete. After all, does anyone expect a team like the Dodgers to suddenly whip towards the bottom of power rankings any time soon? But if we apply that principle to players, there is some belief that it can still hold true. Only instead of the plexiglass principle, it’s referred to as “regression to the mean.” Looking at several of Castellanos’s stats, there ones that I’d argue will come back towards what he has done in his career and will start to make his season look a little better. Instead of trying to convince you that his season is good so far, I’ll give you a few numbers to look at, why he might be better and then the flip side to that argument.

Castellanos is chasing too much

Verdict: not so much

Anecdotally, much of the complaints against Castellanos have to do with him chasing pitches out of the zone, particularly breaking pitches down and away from right handed pitchers. While he’s still chasing a bit too much (35.7%), that number is actually down from his career average (36.3%). He’s actually cut down on swinging at breaking pitches out of the zone, something he has said he was working on.

Not chasing pitches and impacting ones that you do make contact with are two different animals, but at least there is some data that he is getting better at fixing one of his weaknesses.

On the flip side: As he has spoken about, perhaps this focus on not chasing has turned him, at least to begin this season, into a type of hitter he is not. There has to be some kind of balance here where he does not chase nonstrike pitches, yet remains aggressive with pitches he can do damage with. Also, continuing to see him the trend line of his chasing fastballs is a bit concerning. That’s something to keep an eye on.

Castellanos is not hitting the ball hard when he does make contact

Verdict: yes and no

One of the things that we look at when evaluating hitters is to check hard hit rate and barrel rate. If you’re looking at those, there is a good and a bad part.

The good: his hard hit rate so far is actually pretty good (46.4% of batted balls), in the 72nd percentile in the game thus far.

The bad: he doesn’t have a barrel yet.

This is where your belief in regression to the mean is going to be put to the test. Will he continue to have a Blutarsky-esque barrel rate the rest of the season? Of course not. His career rate of 10.4% barrel rate means there is more coming. It’s just a matter of time before it does and once it does come back, the power and subsequent results should show up as well.

On the flip side: One thing that does concern me with regards to not on the barrel and hard hit rate, but also with the chasing, is the bat speed of Castellanos. It’s not part of the information that Statcast is providing publicly (yet), so we can’t be too sure about Castellanos’ bat speed, but if/when that does become available and we can find out for ourselves, we’ll have to rely simply on what we see with our eyes and make our own judgements.

Is it just me, or is Castellanos popping the ball up too much?

Verdict: uh...yeah!

There isn’t a lot of good when researching someone who is struggling as much as Castellanos is. Mostly, you’re looking for reasons to be positive. One thing that did stick out to me is his infield fly ball rate. I mean, everything you usually look at - strikeout rate, walk rate, the aforementioned barrel and hard rates - everything there looks fine-ish, downright impressive when looking at only his walk rate. But the infield fly ball rate is just weirdly high right now, coming in at 30.8%. That’s just nowhere near sustainable throughout an entire season. Plus, if one is going to continually pop the ball up in the air in the infield, naturally, the always worth looking at stat of BABIP is going to suffer. And is has, seeing as it’s at .214, a far cry from his career average.

On the other hand: I’m...not sure there is another hand here to worry about. This is a weird outlier stat.

Listen, there is no way to spin the numbers in a way to make Castellanos look good. Is there some bad luck involved? Maybe. The luck he has, though. does look like a product of his own creation. As mentioned in the article at the beginning of this one, he’s sort of self corrected the issues he had during the NLCS, but it’s been taking away from how he operates in the first place. It’s led to some ugly at bats. What it does look like, however deep you want to look, is that there is at least some reasons for optimism that he’ll bounce back as the season continues.