Rise and Phight: 4/11/2024

I almost didn’t realize that the team does not have a day off today, that they come right home off the road trip to play the Pirates. Maybe that’s a good thing as they have a little momentum with winning to series in a row, but I’ll bet that if you ask any of the players, they’d rather have that day off.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Johan Rojas used the word “shy” to describe the way he’s been feeling at the plate. He’s been better of late.
- Has the team, in an effort to improve their chase rate, had the pendulum swing too far in that direction?
- A great win yesterday was a grind. It should help them in the future.
MLB news:
- Everyone’s favorite team didn’t do something this winter to improve the team. Here’s why not.
- Yoan Moncada is going to miss a lot of, if not all of, the season with adductor surgery necessary.
- The Brewers will lose one of their top prospects for the season as Jeferson Quero undergoes shoulder surgery.
Loading comments...