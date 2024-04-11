 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 4/11/2024

By Ethan Witte
Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

I almost didn’t realize that the team does not have a day off today, that they come right home off the road trip to play the Pirates. Maybe that’s a good thing as they have a little momentum with winning to series in a row, but I’ll bet that if you ask any of the players, they’d rather have that day off.

