Good...for now: Phillies vs. Pirates series preview

It hasn’t been pretty, but the Phillies have won two series in a row. To make it three in a row, they’ll have to take down a team that is off to a surprisingly good start.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 9-3, First place in National League East

The manager

Derek Shelton is in his fifth season as Pirates manager and has led the team to an impressively bad .407 winning percentage in that time. While expectations for the Pirates have been low, he hasn’t shown much ability to have the team rise above them.

I don't blame Derek Shelton for the Pirates record under his watch because... The roster... But when he actually has to manage a game and make decisions he fills me with absolutely zero confidence. — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) April 9, 2024

The last time they met

The Pirates visited Philadelphia in September 2023, and in the opening game of the series, the Phillies earned an extra inning win to clinch the top Wild Card spot.

The Philadelphia #Phillies celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates to clinch an NL Wild Card berth at Citizens Bank Park : @NwachukwuTim pic.twitter.com/LsPxt7fZto — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) September 27, 2023

They went on to win the next game as well before dropping the meaningless finale.

What’s the deal with the Pirates?

For the second straight year, the Pirates are off to a strong start to the season. They’ve gotten contributions all throughout the lineup and rank fifth in the NL in runs scored without any one player having an exceptional season.

Pitching-wise, they’re even better, ranking second in the league in team ERA. That may surprise you when you see the names in the rotation, including a former Phillie...

Welcome back, Bailey

Bailey Falter is scheduled to get the start against his former squad on Friday. Falter pitched well for the Phillies down the stretch in 2022 before having a disastrous start in the playoffs. In 2023, he pitched poorly, failing to hold on to the fifth starter’s job, and ultimately leading to a trade to the Pirates in exchange for (gulp) Rodolfo Castro.

He wasn’t much better post-trade, but the Pirates being the Pirates, gave him another chance to be part of this year’s rotation. After his first start (six runs in four innings), it looked like more of the same, but in his last start, he gave up just one hit in six innings to the Orioles.

Bailey Falter looks efficient as can be right now. 21 pitches through two innings. pic.twitter.com/1Uq890Jcir — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) April 6, 2024

Despite that successful outing, the Phillies’ hitters should be able to do some damage against their former teammate. But considering how poorly they’ve swung the bats in the early going, I wouldn’t be shocked if he puts up another six scoreless innings.

Cheer this man

Serving as designated hitter for the Pirates is old friend Andrew McCutchen. I always felt that the idea of having McCutchen on the Phillies was better than the reality, but he was reportedly a great clubhouse guy, and provided a few nice moments.

Cutch has always been a slow starter, and 2024 has been no exception, as he’s carrying a batting average barely over .200 into this series. He’s also tantalizingly close to his 300th home run. If that happens this weekend and you’re in attendance, please give him a nice ovation even if it proves costly for the Phillies.

SO damn close to 300...



Andrew McCutchen doubles off of the Clemente Wall to kick off the 5th inning



100.0 MPH exit velocity, 348 feet, HR in 14/30 ballparks pic.twitter.com/TMji7Nlz1g — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) April 9, 2024

The Mark Brendanawicz award

J.A. Happ

Happ began his career with the Phillies and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2009. He was traded to Houston the following season as part of the Roy Oswalt deal and went on to have a solid, if unspectacular major league career. In 2015, Happ was having an okay season for the Mariners who traded him to the Pirates at midseason.

Happ was great for the Pirates, putting up a 1.85 ERA in eleven starts, helping them earn a Wild Card berth. Despite that success, upon reaching free agency at the end of the season, Happ opted to head to Toronto where he’d win 20 games and finish sixth in Cy Young voting.

J.A. Happ’s final 10 starts w/#Pirates: 1.37 ERA, 2.91 xFIP, 63:11 K/BB, 59 IP. Preview of his upcoming free agency: pic.twitter.com/8WMBEnzOvf — Tim Williams (@TimWilliamsP2) October 4, 2015

Non-Phillies thought

Closing thought

The Phillies are clearly the more talented team on paper. But sometimes, you can catch a team at the wrong time, and the talent discrepancy doesn’t matter. Last year, the Phillies got to play the Pirates after their early season magic had worn off and they had sunk back to the depths projected of them. They don’t appear to be as fortunate this time around, so they’ll have to play up to their capabilities if they want to win their third straight series.