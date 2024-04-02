Rise and Phight: 4/2/2024

Pretty sure we’re all in agreement that Connor Brogdon cannot see another game in Philadelphia as a member of the Phillies. He should have probably never been on the roster in the first place, but injuries to three members of the bullpen necessitated someone had to make the Opening Day roster.
Regardless, thanks for 2022, Connor, but it’s time to move on.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The opening series against the Braves brought about some opening thoughts about the roster right now.
- Brace yourselves. The City Connect jerseys are coming on April 12 with their official unveiling.
- You may have noticed that more advertising was on display at Citizens Bank Park. That’s not a coincidence.
- Who better to convey the feelings of the city on Opening Day than Justin Klugh?
MLB news:
- Power rankings? Power rankings!
- Facial recognitions technology was begun in Citizens Bank Park last year, but now it’s sweeping across the nation.
- Josh Jung had a three run home run, but he’s also going to be out for a while.
