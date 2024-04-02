 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 4/2/2024

Hey, here’s a weird thing! It’s going to rain again

By Ethan Witte
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Pretty sure we’re all in agreement that Connor Brogdon cannot see another game in Philadelphia as a member of the Phillies. He should have probably never been on the roster in the first place, but injuries to three members of the bullpen necessitated someone had to make the Opening Day roster.

Regardless, thanks for 2022, Connor, but it’s time to move on.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...