Raising a 2023 Phillies wild card banner is somehow a controversial topic

Man, we sure can create a controversy out of anything, can’t we?

During their Opening Day ceremonies last Friday, the Phillies courted the ire of some fans and commentators when they hoisted a powder blue 2023 flag in the outfield to commemorate winning the National League’s top wild card spot and subsequent postseason appearance last season.

It was, after all, a 90-win season in which the Phils coasted to the playoffs, won two playoff series in breathtaking fashion and fell one win short of reaching a second straight World Series.

HOW COULD THEY DO SUCH A THING?

Weren’t they thinking of the children? Weren’t they thinking of what a horrible example this will set for them? After all, the Phillies didn’t WIN a division title. They didn’t WIN a pennant. And they certainly didn’t WIN a World Series. It is written into baseball’s bylaws that you hoist nothing into the air unless it is the result of a championship of some kind. To acknowledge anything less is to accept defeat, to embrace mediocrity and to tell the world that you are FINE falling one game shy of the Fall Classic.

In 2023, the Phillies won NOTHING.

Except, you know, for the 90 games, two playoff victories against the Marlins as well as a raucous and joyous Division Series over the hated Atlanta Braves that provided memories and thrills for millions of Phillies fans across the Delaware Valley and, yes, the world.

Losers.

I wish I was making this up. People are actually upset about this.

The @WIPMorningShow does not like the Phillies' new 2023 Wildcard flag...



Seltzer: "We don't need a stupid little banner for making the playoffs."



DeCamara: "It's too gimmicky. It's lame. It cheapens it."



pic.twitter.com/Qm7vGNI2mE https://t.co/zHPST9jedy — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 1, 2024

What, exactly, does the 2023 banner cheapen? It somehow cheapens the other banners up there? Do I think less of the ‘22 season, seeing the red-headed stepchild of 2023 flying next to it? Does it make 2011 seem paler and duller by comparison? What about ‘76, ‘77 and ‘78? Yeah, I guess we have to look at those pennants with less enthusiasm too, huh?

Obviously, this is dumb.

But I got a whole lot of blowback about this on social media, so allow me to make a counter-argument to each of these opinions I received in the aftermath of this heinous act by the Phillies.

Disagree. Flags for making the playoffs were ok when you actually captured a pennant or for winning a division. With more than 1/4 of each league qualifying "making the playoffs" is no longer flag worthy. — Tom Kohler (@tomkohlerUM) April 2, 2024

In 2022, the Phillies broke an 11-year postseason drought and snuck into the playoffs as the third wild card. If the Phillies hadn’t gotten to the World Series that year, I doubt anyone would have had a problem hoisting a 2022 flag into the sky, given how long the fanbase had waited for another postseason appearance.

There should be division banners, league champion banners, and WS banner. Might as well just have a banner for trying really hard. — S Tuck (@stuckphillyfan) April 1, 2024

The Phillies’ 2023 season was more successful than the 2011 season. What, 2011 gets a flag because they won the division and won a franchise-most 102 games? I’d rather win a wild card and get to the NLCS/World Series than win a division and lose in the NLDS.

Just say you support participation trophies — Marcus Toomey (@toomias85) April 2, 2024

People think making the playoffs is easy.

No. It’s embarrassing. It needs to come down. — spacetiger110 (@spacetiger110) April 2, 2024

Flags commemorate noteworthy seasons. There is nowhere, other than in your head, that dictates a team cannot hoist a flag after a memorable season, even if there was no discernable “championship” won. It’s not 1993 anymore. Baseball has changed. It’s the wild card era. Embrace it.

I disagree John. It's like a participation trophy. Especially with the expansion of the playoffs recently. — Jeff Alexander (@jeffalex65) April 1, 2024

Again, no one would have blinked at raising the 2022 banner had they not won the pennant. People think the expanded playoffs means it’s easy to get in. Remember 2012-2021???

1981 play in round against Montreal was akin to the WC now. They don’t have a flag for that and shouldn’t have one celebrating 2023. — Imperor (@imperor76) April 1, 2024

The Phillies only reached the postseason in 1981 because of the split season. It is not the same as finishing in a playoff spot after a full 162-game season. They only finished in 1st place after half a season. Still, I would put a 1981 flag up there.

lol Would you raise a flag for the Eagles last year? Lmao. Come on. I guess the difference is our Phils have lost a lot more than the Eagles but wildcards don’t deserve flags. Divisions, pennants & titles only — Billy (@willy_b41) April 2, 2024

You can win the division and have a worse season that the team that won the wild card. Just ask Braves fans over the last two years. It’s an unnecessarily restrictive policy you’ve created in your brain.

Embarrassing. They didn’t win anything — Buzz (@Buzz21Five) April 1, 2024

As stated before, they won the top wild card spot, and in a league in which the wild cards have just as much a chance of making it to the World Series as division winners, it all counts.

On the latest Hittin’ Season podcast, Justin Klugh, Liz Roscher and I talked about this at length.

Putting up a 2023 flag doesn’t inherently mean the franchise is happy with almost getting there. The implication that the ‘23 season was mediocre simply because they didn’t win a division title, pennant or World Series is ludicrous.

It seems there are fans for whom it would be all well and good to raise a flag into the sky had the Phils won the NL East with 85 wins and a defeat in the wild card round rather than a season in which they earned a wild card spot with 90 wins and won two postseason series before losing in the NLCS.

Are we really so spoiled as Phillies fans that we can take seasons like 2023 for granted? Sure, it didn’t end the way any of us wanted, but does that mean we don’t celebrate it? For some, the definition of a success worth celebrating belies the history of this franchise. Making the playoffs should always a big deal and something to celebrate, so hoist that powder blue pennant up high so we can tell our kids of the year in which we got to see this.