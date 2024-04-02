Thryce Harper: Phillies 9, Reds 4

On a rainy Tuesday night when most people expected (nay, hungered for) the game to be called due to the rotten weather, the Philadelphia Phillies got an outstanding and much-needed quality start from their afterthought sixth starter, a shutdown performance from the bottom of the bullpen, and a signature game at the plate from their champion en route to a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Spencer Turnbull made his Phillies’ debut and first regular season start since May 6th of last year.

After beginning the season 0 for 11, Bryce Harper made his first hit of the season a loud one. Down 1-2 in the count with two outs in the bottom of the first, Harper sent a breaking ball from Reds’ starter, Graham Ashcraft, over the wall in left-center field to break the deadlock.

Bryce Harper smashes his first home run of the year! pic.twitter.com/9TrvliTKoZ — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2024

The Reds’ would even things up in the top of the third after a wild throw by Trea Turner sailed over Harper’s head and eventually ended up in the camera well, putting Reds’ catcher, Tyler Stephenson, on second base. Stephenson would score two batters later after Reds’ center fielder, Will Benson, scorched a liner to right field for his fourth double of the young season.

Will Benson stays hot with a 103.8 mph double.



It took him 55 at-bats to record 6 well-hit balls in the 2022 season.



It only took 15 at-bats to record 6 well-hit balls this season.#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/uZ0aXjuZpR — Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) April 2, 2024

Turner set an inauspicious career high of 23 errors last season and already has two this year through the first five games.

Harper wasted no time collecting his second home run of the season, turning on a first pitch slider from Ashcraft to begin the bottom of the fourth inning that went steaming over the right field wall. He also collected his 1,000th career run scored in the process.

Bryce Harper hits while Joel Embiid was out injured: 0



Bryce Harper home runs in the hour since Joel Embiid returned from injury: 2



pic.twitter.com/rbE48G4oUb — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) April 2, 2024

Aside from the unearned run allowed after the Turner error and a couple scattered hits, Turnbull was superb. His seven punchouts were the most he’s recorded since he had nine in his no-hitter against the Mariners back on May 18th of 2021.

You genuinely could not have asked for a better Phillies debut than what Spencer Turnbull just completed.



5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K



pic.twitter.com/kMxoC6CXPT — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) April 3, 2024

The Phillies tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth inning on an errant throw to first by Reds’ shortstop, Elly De La Cruz, that was beat out by Bryson Stott and scored Turner. Stott has now reached base safely in nine straight games going back to Game 4 of the NLCS.

The wheels fell off for the Reds in the bottom of the seventh with Brent Suter relieving Ashcraft. After Brandon Marsh led off the frame with a single, Johan Rojas hit into what should have been a routine fielder’s choice but instead became De La Cruz’s second error of the game. A one-out single by Kyle Schwarber scored Marsh before a Turner walk loaded the bases for Harper. You already know.

This is absurd!



Bryce Harper smashes his THIRD dinger of the night and it’s a Grand SLAM pic.twitter.com/yVyYO2YLqw — The Dinger Project (@thedingerpros) April 3, 2024

It was the second three-home run game of Harper’s career and first with six RBI.

Ricardo Pinto, another Phillies’ newcomer, fittingly made his team debut in relief of Turnbull. In his first regular season appearance since September 1st, 2019, he gave his new club the gift of 4.0 mop up innings, a boon for a beleaguered ‘pen that has used at least five relievers in each of their first four games.

Pinto would concede another unearned run after a Bohm error in the top of the eighth inning and gave up another two runs in the top of the ninth that he surely earned, but there should be no flak from his manager after a mission like that.

Marsh would tack on a completely unnecessary insurance run with his second homer of the year to lead off the bottom of the eighth.

It was Turnbull’s third career start against the Reds and he continued his dominance over them (16.0 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 21 K, 1.68 ERA).

Garrett Stubbs made his 2024 debut, getting his first of 25 or so spot starts in relief of ironman, JT Realmuto.

Schwarber and Turner extended their twin team-best hitting streaks to four games.

The Phillies will look to secure their first series victory of the season with Zach Wheeler on the mound tomorrow afternoon (or Thursday, if the weather forecast is to be believed) before heading down to Washington on Friday.