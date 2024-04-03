Rise and Phight: 4/3/2024

Yes, yes, the euphoria over Bryce Harper is loud and deserved. Three home runs nights are impressive and are always due for a celebration.
The job done by Ricardo Pinto should not be undervalued though. Harper’s accomplishments meant Pinto was allowed to go four innings, but once the game was salted away, watching Pinto keep the Reds at bay and save a tired bullpen is the stuff that gets you notice from the entire clubhouse.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- There is the game, of course, but there is always the reminder that there is a human side of the game. We were reminded by Connor Brogdon.
- Since we’re all still talking about Bryce Harper, let’s talk about the competitiveness that burns inside him.
- Spencer Turnbull was great last night. He’s thankful for being in Philadelphia and pitching again.
MLB news:
- Baseball seemingly fixed the pace of play problem. Now, they have a new task: saving pitchers.
- Larry Lucchino, as well liked an executive as there was, passed away at the age of 78.
- Joey Bart has a new home, heading to Pittsburgh to be the backup catcher. They have an interesting situation there.
- The Rangers lost Josh Jung for a bit, but they can just promote another top prospect in his stead.
