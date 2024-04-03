What happens to a game deferred? Reds 4, Phillies 1

It doesn’t explode. At least not if we’re talking about the Phillies’ offense. After several delays and a bizarre (and since debunked) rumor about a ballpark wedding preventing a postponement to Thursday, the balaclava-clad Fightins finally took the field at 8 PM to begin what would prove to be a quiet and sloppy Wednesday night contest.

Zack Wheeler began the game with a 6-pitch walk of Jonathan India, but quickly rounded into form, with two swinging strikeouts and grounder into a force out ending the top of the inning. Bryce Harper gave the Phillies faithful a change of pace from last night’s explosive showing with some small ball, hitting an infield dribbler and beating out the throw. Frankie Montas struck out JT Realmuto on three pitches to leave Harper out in the cold, both literally and figuratively.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Nick Castellanos hit what should have been an easy foul popout. But the wind turned the routine play into a misadventure, and the ball fell harmlessly to the ground. Castellanos walked, but suffered a misadventure of his own, being run down on the basepaths in an awkward steal attempt.

Continuing the string of sloppiness, Bryson Stott bobbled an easy ground ball in the top of the 3rd, putting Nick Martini on first with no outs. Not long after, Wheeler plunked India to put runners on first and second with 1 out. A liner to left by Christian Encarnacion-Strand scored both.

An error from Harper put Jake Fraley on base to start the 4th; Realmuto then picked up an error of his own (later retracted by the official scorer) after allowing a foul pop to bounce out of his grasp. Wheeler, however, ensured that the Phillies would suffer no consequences (save, perhaps, some embarrassment), ending the inning without allowing a run. He continued to be sharp in the 5th, striking out the first two batters (Ks number 8 and 9 on the night), and inducing a weak lineout from the third.

In the bottom of the 5th the Phillies finally got their first hit of the non-infield variety, courtesy of Brandon Marsh and a single to center. But Whit Merrifield flew out and Johan Rojas struck out, leaving a cold, lonely, and wet Marsh stranded at first (although the last of those is not atypical for him).

More sloppiness occurred in the top of the 6th, as Castellanos lost track of a line drive against the right field wall, leading to a two out double from Jake Fraley. One batter later, Elly De La Cruz would send a ball to the same location. This time, Castellanos played it correctly, but that was not enough to stop the run from scoring, and the Reds from extending their lead to 3-0. Wheeler sent down a swinging Spencer Steer (say that five times fast) to bring his K count to double digits, and the game trudged into the bottom of the 6th.

Just one pitch later, Kyle Schwarber finally drew blood from the Reds, sending a laser over the right field wall to give the Phillies their first run of the night. Realmuto put himself on base with a 2-out single, and Stott and Castellanos drew walks. Montas was pulled, setting up a bases-loaded clash between reliever Justin Wilson and Marsh. Wilson won the duel, inducing a gentle foul pop to end the 6th.

Yunior Marte replaced Wheeler at the top of the 7th, and sent the Redlegs down in order. Lucas Sims took the mound for Cincinnati in the bottom of the inning, and the Phillies, save for a walk from Schwarber, could not muster much against him.

Gregory Soto took charge, allowing a two-out double to Jeimer Candelario before punching out pinch-hitter Stuart Fairchild to end the top of the 8th. In the top of the 9th, Nick Nelson allowed a 1-out triple to Spencer Steer, aided by a slight bobble from Castellanos. A single from Martini scored him, bringing the Reds’ advantage to 4-1. A strikeout-caught stealing combo ended the frame and set up one last chance for the Phillies’ chilly, damp bats to warm up.

It was not to be. Merrifield battled valiantly, singling after an 11-pitch, 2-out at-bat, but Alec Bohm lined out to right to end it.

The Phillies drop the series, two games to one. Their record is 2-4. Next up is a train to D.C. for the first road trip of the year. It’s a good time for a visit to the capital; the cherry blossoms are in bloom. It can be hoped that the Phillies’ bats will bloom as well. That series begins on Friday at 6:45.