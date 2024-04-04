Rise and Phight: 4/4/2024

Last night, I came away with more of an appreciation for Zack Wheeler. Clearly, his fastball command wasn’t what we’re used to seeing. He had a few nice fastballs scattered around, but it wasn’t the pinpoint accuracy we’ve come to know and appreciate.
Yet still, he dominated the Reds lineup because his secondary pitches are so good, he knew he could throw them in the zone at any point because they couldn’t do anything with them. It’s what an Ace does.
Phillies news:
- The story about how Ricardo Pinto began his Tuesday in Rochester and ended it with a save is pretty incredible.
- Remember the blue hats of 1994? Turns out they were shredded with Jay Leno.
- Bryce Harper and his three home run game are only adding to the legacy he’s creating with the team.
MLB news:
- The Royals (and Chiefs) aren’t going to get their money for new stadiums/renovations from taxpayers.
- The Mets have rotation issues, so they’re turning to....Julio Teheran? Good luck with that!
- The free agent deals that contained deferrals, opt-outs and other machinations are the thing of the future.
- This story about Juan Soto betting on himself is very interesting. He’s still pretty upset at the Nationals it sounds like.
