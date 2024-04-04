Rise and Phight: 4/4/2024

Last night, I came away with more of an appreciation for Zack Wheeler. Clearly, his fastball command wasn’t what we’re used to seeing. He had a few nice fastballs scattered around, but it wasn’t the pinpoint accuracy we’ve come to know and appreciate.

Yet still, he dominated the Reds lineup because his secondary pitches are so good, he knew he could throw them in the zone at any point because they couldn’t do anything with them. It’s what an Ace does.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: