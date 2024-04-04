Let’s geek out a bit about Zack Wheeler’s “new” pitch

Every spring, pitchers work on things. New pitches, different mixes - it’s the perfect time to experiment because the pitches (and subsequent results) don’t mean anything. No matter the outcome, when the regular season bell rings, usually there is a reversion back to the ways that made one successful. It’s cool to mess around with a new pitch in the spring, but pitchers spend years honing ways to get batters out and will inevitably go back to what granted them that success in the first place.

This year, it was Zack Wheeler’s turn to experiment. Already one of the three or four best pitchers in the game, Wheeler likes to tinker, likes to try things out. So, he tried a splitter.

Zack Wheeler's working on a new splitter. Threw 2 today. One was a whiff. Other went to backstop. He'll work on it all month



"Opens up the book a little more to a lefty. They did a lot better off me last year. ... I think this could put me over the top, hopefully get a Cy Young" — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) March 5, 2024

Now, let’s clarify things a bit. This is not the first time Wheeler has thrown a splitter. There is evidence that in the days before he joined the Phillies organization, he was throwing the pitch while in New York.

Even in 2020, he threw a few of them, but they were nothing of consequence. As the local parlance might put it, it was a “show me” pitch, something to keep in the back of the hitters’ minds. But look closely at that graph again, focusing on the upper right of the graph. See that little dot in the column for 2024? In his first start of the season, Wheeler threw a splitter over 11% of the time. After facing the Reds, he’s increased that rate to over 12%.

That’s not nothing.

Zack Wheeler, Sick 86mph Splitter. ✌️



1482 RPMs pic.twitter.com/oJBw4emDD6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 29, 2024

In his first game against the Braves, there were already noticeable changes from the shape of the pitch from when he previously threw it (yes, you have to look for that dot again). It has more vertical movement than before and, coupled with the location, induced some weak contact.

Even if it didn’t generate the whiffs he might have desired against the Braves, it also was not hit hard at all. Against the Reds, there was more swing and miss. That’s kind of the point. Swing and miss on the pitch is the preferred outcome, weak contact is the acceptable compromise. On his latest episode of Phillies Therapy, Matt Gelb mentioned hearing from a scout that Wheeler’s splitter is already a “70 grade pitch.” That sure is a big statement to make from just one start in April, but after watching it again in play against Cincinnati, it may not be that bold of a statement after all.

With Wheeler entering the next phase of his career, the one where he’s expected to simply toy with hitters more often than not, he knows that the book is out on him. Particularly against a team like Atlanta, one he’ll expect to see often in the regular season and in the postseason, there needs to be something else to put in the lineup’s mind with regards to his arsenal. Adding that splitter gives them that thing they need to think about.