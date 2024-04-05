Rise and Phight: 4/5/2024

As the Phillies begin their first road trip of the season, a word of caution. It’s only been six games thus far; don’t overexert yourself trying to jump to conclusions about the team.
There are warts right now. The only right-handed hitter hitting right now is J.T. Realmuto; that won’t continue. There was some sloppy baserunning against the Reds; that won’t continue. This is still one of the better teams in the game. It’s best to pace yourself as the season progresses. Make sure you keep your ire for July and August as well.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As long as the rotation continues to throw strikes, the Phillies will have a path to finding wins.
- Today is the day. The City Connect uniforms are coming and the players have reacted to the finished product.
- Some observations about the team as they head to Washington after a 2-4 start at home.
MLB news:
- So ends the Athletics’ watch in Oakland. They’re going to Sacramento before they go to Las Vegas.
- The Marlins just continue to get bad news. Eury Perez, their stud pitching prospect, needs Tommy John surgery.
- The uniforms continue to be an issue and now Nike has decided to try and figure out the solution.
