Everybody got they cups, but they ain’t chipped in: Phillies vs. Nationals series preview

The season opening homestand didn’t go the way the Phillies hoped. The team declared they wanted to get off to a hot start, but 2-4 would not fit most people’s definition of “hot.”

Why have they sputtered out of the gate? While there have been some issues with the pitching staff, I think most of the blame lies with an offense that doesn’t have enough positive contributors at the moment. There are a few black holes in the lineup at the moment, and unless they’re going to get more three home run nights from certain players, that will need to change.

Perhaps embarking on the first road trip of the season will help spark the offense. It probably doesn’t hurt that their first opponent of the trip is not expected to be very good.

Washington Nationals

Record: 2-4 (Second place in National League East)

The manager

Winning the 2019 World Series is a rather large feather in Dave Martinez’s cap, but since the start of the 2020 season, the team has been bad. You can blame the exodus of talent for much of the losing, but the team was playing poorly even when they had stars like Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, and Juan Soto.

Martinez signed a contract extension last year, so he’s likely not going anywhere soon because I can’t imagine the penny-pinching Nats would actually pay two managers for a team that wasn’t expected to contend. But unless the Nats’ fortunes begin to change in the next year or two, Martinez probably won’t be getting another extension.

The last time they met

The Phillies visited Washington in August 2023, and it was a strange series. The Phillies blew a five-run lead in losing the opener. In the second game, the Phillies offense was quiet until they exploded for 11 runs in two innings. One of those innings featured not one, but two Trea Turner home runs.

Two home runs in the same inning for Trea Turner to cap an 8 run 8th inning and Citizens Bank Park South is JUMPIN right now pic.twitter.com/dwSou8PDpb — A (@aidan_34_powers) August 19, 2023

In the finale, the Nats jumped all over Zack Wheeler in the first inning, sending the Phillies to a series loss. Wheeler was bafflingly bad in his two starts at Nationals Park in 2023, so it might be good that he isn’t scheduled to pitch in this series.

What’s the deal with the Nationals?

If the Nats front office was enthused by their win total improving from 55 to 71 in 2023, they didn’t show it by going overboard during the offseason. Their biggest additions were Joey Gallo and Nick Senzel, one of whom has started the season on the Injured List.

Boo this man

Is there anyone on the Nats worth booing? Maybe if one of their young players eventually develops into a “Phillie killer,” we’ll get some animosity, but for now, there’s nobody who really merits much ire.

Perhaps I’ll “honor” former Phillie minor leaguer Joey Meneses who unexpectedly emerged as a solid hitter at the age of 30 a couple of years ago. While his overall numbers declined sharply in 2023, he performed well against his former organization. He recorded an .892 OPS with two home runs in 12 games, including this game winner. (WARNING: For those easily triggered, Craig Kimbrel appears in this clip.)

Joey Meneses CRUSHED!!! Nationals take a 5-4 lead over the Phillies in the top of the ninth inning! pic.twitter.com/08GSsJF79C — MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) August 9, 2023

Is that the same Joey Gallo?

Joey Gallo has two 40+ home run season, two All-Star selections, and two Gold Gloves on his resume. So, what’s he doing here?

The reason he wasn’t a highly sought after free agent likely has a lot to do with him batting .160 and .177 the past two seasons. You might be able to get away with that if you’re hitting 40 home runs a season, but Gallo has only 40 total across 2022 and 2023.

After going 0-12 with three strikeouts in the opening series, Gallo has four hits including a home run in his last two games. For this weekend at least, let’s hope that the “Gallo-saince” is not upon us.

JOEY GALLO 447 FEET FOR HIS FIRST HOME RUN AS A NATIONAL pic.twitter.com/qCRdyrWMZH — Talkin Nats (@TalkinNats) April 3, 2024

Hittin’ season needs to start soon

The starting pitchers the Phillies will be facing this series are not especially imposing: Patrick “Year six of his contract” Corbin, Jake Irvin, and MacKenzie Gore. None of them pitched well in their first start of the season, so this would be a good chance for the Phillies to get some of their struggling bats untracked.

If the Phillies’ lineup continues to sputter, the “it’s still early” talk will fade away, and frustrations over another slow start will become louder.

Thoughts on the uniforms

The City Connect uniforms were released...and they’re mostly fine. The hats are pretty nice, and the uniforms look much better when worn by the players than it did in the leaked photos. Or at least the front of them looks better, because the font appears that it was designed without any consideration for what numbers would look like.

Designer: We’ve come up with a font that we think looks perfect!



Exec: I like it. What do the numbers look like?



Designer: …Numbers? https://t.co/n7w6K2m2AE — Smarty: Already annoyed by the Phillies (@TheSmartyJones) April 5, 2024

The color scheme is taken from the city flag, which sure, but does anyone actually associate those colors with Philadelphia?

I think the problem is with the concept of City Connect uniforms to begin with. In most cases, they come off as something that a corporate think tank designed. Yes, I know that describes just about every uniform ever designed, but some of these feel especially “groupthinked.”

It could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/2oisDis989 — Steamboat Philly (@YoshkeZoidberg) April 5, 2024

With one exception

The Nationals franchise has gotten a lot wrong in its existence, especially when it comes to their uniform design. So, it’s shocking that they absolutely nailed it with their cherry blossom themed City Connect uniforms.

First look of the new Nationals cherry blossom jerseys pic.twitter.com/08db68rh4t — Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) March 29, 2022

Naturally, they’re getting rid of those after this season, because why would you want to keep your best-looking uniform?

Closing thought

I don’t think my mental well-being can take it if the Phillies continue to hit poorly and lose this series. For my sake, I’d love it if they hit well and won at least two out of three. That doesn’t seem like too much to ask, does it?