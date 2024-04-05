The Phillies and the 3-homer Game

The Phillies offense has struggled for much of the early going, and in fact so has Bryce Harper. However for one glorious night on Tuesday, Harper reminded us what he was capable of.

Coming into the game 0 for 11 on the season, Harper’s solo shot in the first was also his first hit. After another solo homer in the fourth, and a lineout to deep right in the sixth, he capped off his night with a grand slam in the seventh. It was the Phillies’ first three-home run game since Brad Miller on July 8, 2021.

It was the 22nd time in franchise history that a player hat hit three HRs.

Also, we can’t really discuss 3-HR games without at least briefly covering 4-HR games. There have been 18 4-homer games in MLB history. It’s been accomplished by Lou Gehrig, Willie mays, and Mike Schmidt, but also by Pat Seerey, Mark Whiten, and Scooter Gennett (!). The Phillies have three of those games (tied with the Braves for most):

Ed Delahanty, July 13, 1896 (including 2 inside the park)

Chuck Klein, July 10, 1936

Mike Schmidt, April 17, 1976

As for 3-home run games, specifically, there have been 665 of those in MLB history, including now 22 by Phillies. The Phillies are 9th in 3-HR games since 1901, about middle of the pack for the original 16 teams.

Full list below:

The Phillies’ first 3-HR game was by someone most of us have never heard of, a pitcher/outfielder named Jack Manning:

On October 9, 1884, when his Philadelphia Quakers ballclub were visiting the Chicago White Stockings in Lakeshore Park, he hit three home runs in the same game, becoming the third player to do so. The first occasions were done by Ned Williamson and Cap Anson. All three had their big game in that hitter-friendly park in 1884.

The late 1800s was a period of constant turmoil in the relatively young game, with a roiling mix of changes in teams, rules, equipment, and tactics. That included ground rules at the Cubs’ home at the time, Union Base-Ball Grounds (or “Lake Front Park”):

The right field fence was less than 200 feet away, so anyone hitting the ball over that fence was awarded only a ground rule double. Batters would aim for the fence, and during their years at the park, the Chicago club regularly led the league in doubles. In what would be their final season on the lakefront [1884], the White Stockings decided to make the entire outfield fence home run territory. Thus, the team slumped in the number of doubles while boosting their home runs from typically a dozen or two to 142, easily outdistancing second place Buffalo, which had 39 for the season. The entire league’s home run totals were up, thanks to the change to the Chicago ground rules.

How much of a fluke was this? Not only was it the first 3-HR game by a Phillie, it was also the first time any Phillie had hit more than one. They had been playing for two seasons by this point, and as a team had hit a total of 13: three in their inaugural 1883 season, and 10 more in 1884.

They wouldn’t have their first two-homer game until the start of the following season, when Charlie Bastian hit a pair on May 9, 1885. Manning finished with a career total of 14 across a 12-year career.

There were a total of 12 three- and four-HR games across major league baseball in the 1880s and up through 1897*, but then the advent of the dead ball meant there wasn’t another one until 1922, after the ball was “livened” up again.

* Of those 12 in the 1800s, 11 were in the National League, and 1 in the American Association by pitcher Guy Hecker, “regarded as the best combination of hitter and pitcher during the nineteenth century” per his SABR bio.

Little-known Butch Henline had the third Phillies 3-HR game late in 1922, ending the Phillies drought.

The only Phillies with multiple 3-homer games are Mike Schmidt and Johnny Callison:

Schmidt: two 3-HR games, one 4-HR game

Callison: two 3-HR games

Harper’s is only the 3rd by the Phillies to also include a grand slam, joining Dick Allen’s in 1968, and Jayson Werth’s in 2008.

None of the Phillies’ 3-HR games included leadoff, or walk-off shots, and Delahanty’s 4-HR game was the only one of these that included any HRs recorded as inside-the-parkers.

For Harper, it was the second 3-homer game of his career, the other coming with the Nationals in May of 2015. The active leader in 3-HR games is Mookie Betts, who now has 6, tied for most all time with Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa.