At last, here are the Phillies’ City Connect jerseys!

At long last, they are here.

As one of the last remaining teams in baseball to have a City Connect jersey, we’ve all been waiting with anticipation to see what the Phillies’ new alternate uniform would look like. A few weeks ago, we got a sneak peak when a jersey was somehow leaked onto Ebay, but on Friday, the team made it official.

These are the City Connect jerseys.

Shaking things up a little bit pic.twitter.com/r4kztEKs0D — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 5, 2024

The team released a hype video to accompany the announcement, shedding some light on some of their stylistic choices.

Here’s a look at the entire ensemble.

You’ll notice the batting helmet is matte.

Honestly, this is all better than I was expecting. So what was the motivation behind everything you’re seeing there?

The yellow and blue color scheme obviously ties into the colors of the city’s flag, and the font is supposedly a nod to the lettering on our founding documents. Not quite sure I see that one.

One early critique is how the font butchers Trea Turner’s classic question mark... er... No. 7.

The Phillies say they will wear this 12 times, at every Friday home game this season. Interested in some merch? It’s gonna cost ya.

Some of the new Phillies merchandise that is now able to be purchased.



They nailed it. pic.twitter.com/5LqqBhohv1 — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) April 5, 2024

The nice thing about the non-jersey apparel is the charcoal grey/blue color scheme goes with pretty much anything, so it’s extremely wearable.

Overall, I think these jerseys are OK, not spectacular. A 6.5 out of 10. After seeing the initial leaked images, I thought they would be horrendous, but the cap helps save them. I do hate the font, but overall they are safe jerseys that don’t take too many chances with wild colors or designs, and there are slight nods to the city’s heritage without really saying much about the city itself. Yes, we are “Philly,” but could they have gone a little deeper?

Maybe, but to be clear, no one was going to be happy with whatever was produced, and at the end of the day, I think they’re decent.

But what do you think?