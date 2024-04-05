Busy Earnin’: Phillies 4, Nationals 0

In their first game of the season played in enemy territory, a team with lofty aspirations did what they were supposed to do against a rebuilding division rival as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 4-0 on Friday night.

Aaron Nola looked to rebound from a lamentable start to his 2024 campaign, which began with a loss to the Braves last Saturday, and silence some of the detractors who have set forth 172 million reasons why the erstwhile #1 starter’s contract renewal was ill-advised.

An offense that has been derided thus far for not coming out of the gate firing on all cylinders must have been ecstatic to see the familiar face of Nationals’ lefty, Patrick Corbin, staring at them from the mound. The Phillies are now 9-0 in their last nine games against Washington with Corbin starting, with his last winning effort occurring in May of 2021.

The offense got to Corbin in the top of the second inning after loading the bases with no outs via an Alec Bohm single and walks to Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos. Brandon Marsh hit a deep fly to left center that for a moment looked as if it might land for extra bases but was chased down by Nationals’ center fielder, Eddie Rosario, for a sacrifice fly that plated Bohm and opened the scoring. Stott and Castellanos came home two batters later thanks to a two-out single by Kyle Schwarber, extending his team-best hit streak to six games.

Kyle Schwarber, known hitter of singles pic.twitter.com/XACLMvBqiB — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) April 5, 2024

Nationals’ second baseman, Luis Garcia, Jr., doubled to lead off the bottom of the third inning and eventually made it to third base before being left stranded after an emphatic inning ending strikeout by Nola, his fourth and final of the game.

Aaron Nola, Nasty 79mph Knuckle Curve.



4th K pic.twitter.com/0S32fk4UzN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2024

Nola found himself in another slight jam in the fourth inning, walking back to back batters with one out before inducing some easy contact for his fielders to end the threat.

With Corbin sitting at 82 pitches after six innings, Nationals’ manager, Davey Martinez opted to leave his starter in to begin the seventh. Corbin failed to record another out after issuing a leadoff walk to Schwarber, a double to Trea Turner and an RBI single to Bryce Harper which extended the Phillies’ lead to four.

Bryce Harper’s third hit of the night leads to the Phillies scoring another run!



It is 4-0 Phillies as we head to the bottom of the 7th. pic.twitter.com/s25MvHjiAA — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) April 6, 2024

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning and a man on first via another walk, Nola’s fourth of the game, Rob Thomson called Matt Strahm in to relieve his starter and engage the preferable lefty-lefty matchup against Nationals’ power-hitting first baseman, Joey Gallo. Strahm got Gallo to fly out to right to end the inning and preserve Nola’s run-free stat line (5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K).

After striking out Castellanos to begin the eighth inning, Nationals’ reliever, Tanner Rainey, issued consecutive walks to Marsh, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber before getting Turner to hit into an unfortunate double play to end the threat of a pile-on.

After a couple shaky outings in the Braves series, Seranthony Dominguez recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth with some help from his gold glove-caliber left fielder.

WHAT A CATCH FROM BRANDON MARSH pic.twitter.com/d63AnRRUYl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 6, 2024

Harper had another strong game at the dish, finishing the night with two singles and double to go along with an RBI, though he did get caught stealing home in a wacky play that started with a pickoff throw to first base.

I mean just a routine 1341523 caught stealing of home as the @Nationals catch the @Phillies and Bryce Harper (and J.T. Realmuto). Happens all the time. pic.twitter.com/FOhRknl2Qe — MLB Scoring Changes (@ScoringChanges) April 5, 2024

Phils and Nats are back at it in Game 2 of the weekend series tomorrow at 4:05pm. Ranger Suarez opposes Nationals’ right hander, Jake Irvin.