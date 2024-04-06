Rise and Phight: 4/6/2024

You may have heard by now that there were two earthquakes around the Philadelphia area yesterday. You may have also noticed that the first one occurred near minutes after the Phillies “revealed” their city connect uniforms for the first time that wasn’t from an eBay listing. Are these two events related? Who’s to say?

On to the links:

Phillies news:

The Phillies made a minor trade last night, as they acquired infielder José Rodriguez from the White Sox for cash considerations.

More on the reactions to the new uniforms the Phillies will be wearing for every Friday night home game this season.

Load management may become a thing in baseball, but a few of the Phillies aren’t interested.

MLB news: