Don’t walk Bryce: Phillies 5, Nationals 2

You know teams are going to do it. Intentionally walking Bryce Harper is a strategy many teams employ simply because of the expectations that he’ll deliver in the clutch. His ability to do this has made him the obvious choice to be “Bondsed”, a term I am officially coining. If the game is in the balance, walk Harper and let the next guy try to beat you.

J.T. Realmuto beat them.

It was only the third inning, the Phillies leading 1-0, when Trea Turner hit a two-out double to bring up Harper. Jake Irvin, the Nationals pitcher, followed orders from the dugout to walk Harper to get to Realmuto, which is an odd choice. Not the fact that they walked Harper; the fact that it was only the third inning. That’s either fear or belief in your own offense. But, Davey Martinez being Davey Martinez, he did it anyway.

And Irvin made a bad pitch.

They wanted J.T.... THEY GOT J.T. pic.twitter.com/YciNuvr3Fw — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 6, 2024

Ranger Suarez pitched well, only allowing a two-run home run to Joey Gallo, but that missile by Realmuto was the game. The bullpen for the Phillies came up huge at the end of the game, but the decision to walk Harper was what did the Nationals in.

Was it too early to walk him? In the third inning, not facing one of the Phillies’ “aces”, maybe Martinez felt his offense had a decent shot at breaking down Suarez and the bullpen. Still, pitching to Harper there with two outs felt like a mistake, one that didn’t need to be made that early in the game.

We’ll take it though.