Don’t dust off your broom yet: Nationals 3, Phillies 2

Hopes for the season’s first sweep were dashed this afternoon as the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 at Nationals Park in Washington DC.

Left-handed pitcher McKenzie Gore, who came to the Nationals from San Diego in August of 2022 as part of the Juan Soto trade, struck out six and kept the Phillies to two runs.

Christopher Sanchez, on the mound for the Phillies, ran up his pitch count early, often got behind in the count early, and several times wound up with full counts that failed to end in strikeouts.

Absent from the lineup today was Johan Rojas. Rojas has struggled at the plate so far this season, slashing only .045/.160/.045 after 25 plate appearances. Christian Pache covered centerfield, while Whit Merrifield played left field in Marsh’s stead and Edmundo Sosa covered second base in place of Bryson Stott.

The scoring started in the second when Whit Merrifield singled and then stole second. Edmundo Sosa drove a cutter to left field to send Merrifield home for the first run of the afternoon on the board for the Phillies.

The Nationals kept to the fundamentals and strung together well-placed hits in the second inning, including a double that barely escaped an over-the-shoulder running catch by Pache at the centerfield wall. The Nationals’ bench coach Miguel Cairo was tossed by home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout one pitch before Sanchez walked Jacob Young to load the bases for the Nats. By the time the second inning ended, Sanchez had thrown 22 pitches, faced seven batters, gave up three hits and one walk, and yet managed to limit the Nats to a single run scored.

Schwarber worked a lead-off walk in the third. Harper drove a ball to shallow center that was caught on the run by Jacob Young and fired the ball to first. Schwarber initially took off for second then scrambled back but wasn’t able to beat the throw to first, and the inning ended.

Sanchez walked Lane Thomas to start the third. They appeared to have him picked off stealing second but Trea Turner wasn’t able to get the tag on him. Joey Meneses singled to drive home Thomas and the Nationals took the lead.

Lane Thomas has gotten on base three times today. He has two hits and three (!) stolen bases. — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) April 7, 2024

Edmundo Sosa tied it up in the fifth when he drove a low inside slider over the fence for his first home run of the season and his second hit - and second RBI - of the game.

Schwarber singled in the fifth but was caught stealing second with two outs.

In the bottom of the inning, Lane Thomas singled then stole second. JT’s throw got past Turner, and Thomas made it to third. Sanchez walked Joey Gallo on four pitches and that was enough for Rob Thompson to climb the steps and take the trip to the mound to end Sanchez’s day.

Yunior Marte inherited the runners on first and third with only one out. Gallo stole second but it didn’t matter as Marte walked Joey Meneses to load the bases. Riley Adams flew out to left field to drive in a sacrifice run and allow the Nationals to once again take the lead, 3-2, and that’s what the scoreboard read when the final out of the game was recorded.

Bryce Harper stretched his hitting streak to five games today with a first inning two-out single.

Pache stole several scoring opportunities from Washington, including a brilliant running catch on a shallow ball from Joey Gallo to center.

Yunior Marte, Matt Strahm, and Seranthony Dominguez combined for 3.2 innings with no earned runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Christopher Sanchez struggled today, and the home plate umpire’s questionable calls piled onto the frustration. However, this loss was the result of costly baserunning mistakes, errors in the field, and - the most impactful - poor at bats by core players. Turner struck out three times and drove one to the wall that teased to tie things up in the ninth. Nick Castellanos has yet to show any life with a bat in his hand.

We’ll need to wait a little longer before we see the Phillies over .500 again.

2 out of 3 isn't a bad. It shouldn't be doomsday that they lost.



But they gotta stop running into outs and more guys need to get going offensively. — Anthony (@AnthonyEsbensen) April 7, 2024

