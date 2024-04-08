Rise and Phight: 4/8/2024

The Phillies didn’t win yesterday, but it was an important weekend nonetheless. Winning series as often as possible is the key to a successful season. It’s a near impossibility to win all 162 games in the season, but winning most of the series you play in is an admirable goal for any team. It would ensure a playoff spot at the very least. So while sweeps are great, series victories are as important.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Connor Brogdon is officially on to another adventure, being dealt to the Dodgers for a flame throwing lefty.
- Have you noticed that the starting rotation doesn’t allow any walks? No really, it’s a thing they do.
MLB news:
- The player’s union and MLB don’t exactly see eye to eye on why pitchers seem to be getting hurt more often.
- You may have heard, but Spencer Strider has damage to his UCL. It could be a while before we see him.
- Shane Bieber is going to miss all of this season and some of next after needing Tommy John surgery.
- Another pitcher synonymous with Tommy John surgery, Stephen Strasburg has retired from baseball after reaching a deal about the remainder of his contract.
Loading comments...