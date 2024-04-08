Sorry for breaking your team, Mr. Dewitt: Phillies vs. Cardinals series preview

Record

St. Louis Cardinals 5-5 (.500) Fifth place in the NL Central

Philadelphia Phillies 4-5 (.444) Second place in the NL East

Spencer Turnbull will get another chance on Monday to prove his prowess on the mound after an excellent debut against the Cincinnati Reds, when he struck out seven and allowed only three hits and no runs over five innings. He’ll face Miles Mikolas, whose 6.10 ERA is misleading. Most of the damage to his stats came at the bats of the Dodgers. Against San Diego he pitched well. Expect him to be tough.

Tuesday will bring Zack on Zack action as Wheeler faces off against Zack Thompson. Thompson has struggled in both of his appearances this year, walking four and allowing three earned runs in five innings.

The series will wrap up with Lance Lynn taking the ball for the Redbirds. Against the Dodgers he didn’t allow a single earned run, but against the Miami Marlins gave up four earned runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings, which proves you never know what you’re going to get in this sport. The Phillies have not yet announced who will take the mound for them in Game 3.

The last time they met

The Phillies swept the Cards in the first series in which they met in ‘23, and the Phils took two-out-of-three later in the year when they traveled to Busch Stadium. Between both series, the Cards were outscored 38-16. Taijuan Walker was on the mound for the only loss, and gave up five earned runs over eight innings.

Did the Phillies break the Cardinals as some keyboard warriors claim? No. Last year the Cardinals arrived broken. The Phillies just smashed what was left of them.

The Cardinals who take the field this week are not the Cardinals who dominated the NL Central for the better part of the past two decades. They are without Adam Wainwright. Albert Pojols is a picture hanging in a hallway in the executive suite at Busch Stadium. Beware though - we would be remiss to disregard the 2024 iteration of the St. Louis Cardinals. These are not the 71-win 2023 Cards. While they’re not likely to return as the kings of the NL Central, they won’t finish in the basement and might even give the division a real fight.

The Cardinals broke the Phillies in 2011.



The Phillies returned the favor in 2022, apparently. https://t.co/MqwtdBYLSl — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) May 9, 2023

What’s new with the Cardinals?

The starting rotation was the biggest weakness for the Cards coming off 2023. They inked a three-year contract with Sonny Gray, who finished second place in the 2023 AL Cy Young vote and started the season on the IL with a hamstring injury. Our old friend Kyle Gibson now throws for the Redbirds after working almost 200 innings in ‘23 for the Orioles. They also picked up starter Lance Lynn.

What might be the most notable signing for the Cards outside of the deal for Gray is Keynan Middleton, who spent last year pitching out of the bullpen for the Yankees and will now do the same for the Cards as part of a one-year deal.

Boo this man

Lead-off hitter, utility player, and 2022 Rookie of the Year finalist Brendan Donovan. First, he’s from Germany, which according to Wikipedia is in Europe, and my uncle Dave says Europe is a socialist country, so that’s strike one. Second, I have an acquaintance who played ball with him at Alabama and he said Donovan was a good guy, but would you trust the opinion of anyone who attended Alabama? Third, he’s hitting .313 this season, and who wants to deal with that when we’re looking for easy wins? Boo Donovan.

As far as the Good Guys

The series in Washington made even more obvious the team’s gains and holes. Bryce Harper has his timing down. J.T. Realmuto is hitting and making good plays behind the plate, despite some missed opportunities in Sunday’s loss. Kyle Schwarber is doing more than walking and hitting dingers, but he needs to be more aware on when he’s on base (he’s not alone there). Marsh looks great. Bohm and Stott are both having good at bats.

Nick Castellanos appears to have a lack of focus at the plate, but his contact improved. Hopefully it will soon translate to base hits. Johan Rojas is in the same boat. His performance in the field is admirable, but he needs to get his groove back in the box or else Topper needs to take advantage of his other options. If Casty and Rojas start contributing even a little more, this lineup will be absent of any gaps.

This team blew a lot of scoring opportunities and they’re fully aware of it. And they know what needs to be fixed. Let’s hope they fix it.

