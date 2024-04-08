Phillies MLR 4/5 - 4/7: Mick Abel struggles in AAA debut

Lehigh Valley 5, Rochester 4 (April 6)

Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 3 (April 7, GM1 of DH, 7 innings)

Rochester 7, Lehigh Valley 4 (April 7, GM2 of DH, 7 innings, makeup of 4/3 ppd)

Max Castillo - 4.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 GB, 6 FB

Michael Mercado - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K

Mick Abel - 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 1 HR, 4 GB, 0 FB

Griff McGarry - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Tyler Phillips - 3.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR, 5 GB, 1 FB

Weston Wilson - 1 for 11, RBI, 2 BB, 4 K

Kody Clemens - 1 for 12, R, 2 RBI, BB, 4 K (fielding error)

Jordan Luplow - 4 for 8, 2 R, RBI, BB, CS

Simon Muzziotti - 1 for 6, 2 R, 2B, BB, 2 K

Matt Kroon - 4 for 8, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI, K, SB

Scott Kingery - 3 for 7, R, 3B, 2 RBI, K (fielding error)

David Dahl - 1 for 2, R, 2B, BB (fielding error)

The skies finally opened up after having 4 straight games postponed due to rain this past week. Bad news is Mick Abel’s spring training success didn’t seem to carry over to his AAA debut. He threw 60 pitches in those 1 2⁄ 3 innings. Griff McGarry ironically bailed him out and earned his 1st win of the season. Tyler Phillips followed up his great 2024 debut with a stinker.

Reading 5, Bowie 2 (April 5)

Bowie 19, Reading 1 (April 6)

Bowie 4, Reading 3 (April 7)

Matt Osterberg - 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, WP, 4 GB, 3 FB

Jordi Martinez - 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K

Efrain Contreras - 2.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR, 2 Balks, 1 GB, 1 FB

Robinson Pina - 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, WP

Tommy McCollum - 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, K, WP

Marcus Lee Sang - 2 for 11, R, RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 2 CS

Carlos De La Cruz - 3 for 12, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 4 K

Gabriel Rincones Jr. - 2 for 11, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K

Caleb Ricketts - 1 for 5, R, 3 BB, HBP

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 6, BB, 5 K, SB

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 7, 4 K

Casey Martin - 1 for 7, R, 2B, BB, 3 K

Our Reading Fightin Phils...struggled a bit out of the gate. Pitching was largely a mess and the offense didn’t really get going. Gabriel Rincones Jr. makes his AA debut by blast two homers in consecutive games. The 23 year old smashed 15 dingers last season between A and A+ in 2023 and is sure to take advantage of the Reading Effect to put up 20+. Players like Kendall Simmons, Baron Radcliff and Casey Martin are likely looking at their make or break season to stay within the organization.

Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 2 (April 5)

Jersey Shore 7, Aberdeen 6 (April 6)

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 1 (April 7)

Samuel Aldegheri - 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 3 GB, 3 FB

Jean Cabrera - 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, 4 K, HBP, 3 GB, 2 FB

Estibenzon Jimenez - 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, WP, 2 GB, 5 FB

Emaarion Boyd - 2 for 9, R, 3B, 2 RBI, K, SB

Justin Crawford - 1 for 10, 2 R, 5 BB, 5 K, 3 SB

Bryan Rincon - 0 for 9, RBI, BB, 4 K

Leandro Pineda - 2 for 8, R, 3B, BB, 3 K

Hendry Mendez - 4 for 6, 2 BB, K

William Bergolla - 4 for 10, 3 R, 2B, RBI, BB, K, SB, CS

Felix Reyes - 1 for 7, BB, K (fielding error)

Andrick Nava - 4 for 7, 2 R, 3B, HR, 3 RBI, BB, K

Not a bad opening weekend for Jersey Shore! My breakout pitching prospect pick for 2024, Sam Aldegheri, had an okay debut. Jean Cabrera keeps quietly progressing through the org after winning the Paul Owens Award back in 2021. If he can cut down on the contact that he had in 2023, he could be a sleeper and a fast riser this season. The BlueClaws have a ton of interesting names on offense to keep an eye on this season, namely Justin Crawford, William Bergolla, Bryan Rincon and Emaarion Boyd. This team probably won’t have a ton of power, but look for high averages, on-base percentages and a TON of stolen bases.

Clearwater 5, Bradenton 2 (April 5)

Clearwater 13, Bradenton 2 (April 6)

Bradenton 4, Clearwater 0 (April 7)

Orion Kerkering - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K, HBP

George Klassen - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 9 K, 5 GB, 1 FB

Mavis Graves - 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 6 GB, 1 FB (pickoff error)

TJayy Walton - 0 for 4, R, RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, CS

Avery Owusu-Asiedu - 3 for 10, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, 5 K, SB

Aidan Miller - 2 for 8, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, SB

Nikau Pouaka-Grego - 0 for 3, 2 K (throwing error)

Devin Saltiban - 1 for 9, R, RBI, BB, 5 K

Jordan Viars - 1 for 7, R, BB, 5 K

Raylin Heredia - 2 for 7, R, 2B, 2 BB, 5 K, CS (outfield assist, 2B)

Bryson Ware - 3 for 10, 3 R, RBI, K, SB

Pierce Bennett - 5 for 11, 3 R, 2 B, 3 RBI, BB, K

Keaton Anthony - 1 for 6, R, RBI, BB

Luis Caicuto - 2 for 6, 2B, RBI, 2 K, HBP (throwing error and passed ball)

Dakota Kotowski - 1 for 6, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3 K, HBP

Kehden Hettiger - 2 for 3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, HBP

The most important thing about this weekend for Clearwater was Orion Kerkering hopefully completing his final rehab appearances before he can be activated to the Phillies roster. The big prospect to watch for the Threshers this early season is almost certainly former first round pick Aidan Miller, but other interesting names include TJayy Walton, Nikau Pouaka-Grego, George Klassen, and Jordan Viars to name a few.