The Notes: Rojas, Suárez, Turner

There are going to be two changes for year two of this segment.

First is the name change. I thought about calling this ‘The Notes’ last year but felt like it sounded too basic. Now I feel like it’s better to lean into how basic this idea is.

Next, I want more feedback from you. Comment on this post or send a reply to my Tweet of this piece on something I should take more note of. I’ll pick at least one comment to highlight two weeks from today.

Johan Rojas’s tough start

It’s not the end of the world for Rojas to come out of the gates struggling and I wouldn’t put any of the big offensive struggles on him. However, he has the fourth lowest wRC+ among anyone with at least 20 plate appearances and his at-bats are very hard to ignore.

The first note I would have is that his quality of contact is not viable for any major league success. His launch angle sits at -3.2 degrees, meaning he’s consistently getting on top of the ball and slapping it into the ground.

It’s led him into a 66.8% ground ball rate which is not sustainable even for someone with his speed. His average exit velocity is third worst among anyone with at least ten plate appearances.

His actual swing decisions aren’t very good either. He’s made an effort to cut down on chasing and he’s done that but at the sacrifice of taking strikes. His zone swing rate is nearly nine percent worse than last year.

Chasing less is good but taking strikes isn’t, especially when you’re struggling to do damage.

So far he’s 1 for 22 but 22 at-bats are not enough to have a real assessment of a player. They should not send him down to AAA yet or even start benching him more. Whit Merrifield hasn’t exactly come out of the gates hot either.

I do think it’s fair to start projecting more of a pessimistic timeline than back in March.

The Phillies next 13 games are against the Cardinals, Pirates, Rockies, and White Sox. There are some good pitchers in that bunch but not many.

If Rojas still looks completely overmatched at that point then I think you start considering different ideas.

Ranger Suárez’s Adjustments

Last year was a disappointing season for his changeup. It had become the go-to pitch for him in big situations, especially against right-handed hitters.

His location of the pitch in 2023 was too low for hitters to bite. It became an easy take right out of his hand which likely contributed to a lower ground ball rate.

Now he’s throwing it in closer to the lower third of the strike zone and has a 67.9% ground ball rate. He needs extremely weak contact to be successful because he doesn’t have the stuff to strike 250 batters out.

Another interesting note is that Suárez’s velocity is down from 93 mph to 91.1. Maybe that’s because he’s taking a slower approach to ramping up but this may also be intentional.

He’s throwing more strikes in good spots which is leading to fewer walks. It’s gone under the radar that Suárez has struggled with walking batters. He carried an eight-plus percent walk rate each of the previous two seasons.

It’s also led to more movement, especially for his sinker and changeup. His sinker went from 25.8 inches of vertical drop to 28.9 inches, it’s also probably helped in creating a higher ground ball rate.

His changeup went from 34.9 inches of drop to 39.1 and it’s allowed a twelve percent increase in whiffs on that pitch.

I’m not sure how these changes would play on a stuff+ model but I think they work better for his skillset in games.

Trea Turner’s Plate Discipline

The Phillies currently sit with the 18th-best chase rate in the sport after finishing in the bottom five the year before.

It’s a good sign to see, especially for Trea Turner because his changes seem sustainable.

It hasn’t been the hottest start to Turner’s season. He’s struggling to time up fastballs right now and it’s led to a strikeout rate that's way too high. I think his timing will get better and the strikeouts will come down given his career trends. It’s also fair to point out that he’s not the only star player struggling nine games into the season.

What I think will carry over for the season is the decrease in chasing. He was trending in the wrong direction even before coming to Philadelphia.

In 2021, he put up the best full season of his career with a .911 OPS and 195 hits. He did so with a 26.4% chase rate, comfortably slightly above the league average.

In 2022 he was noticeably more inconsistent with the Dodgers and saw an uptick in chase to 33.1%. Last season it got even worse at 35.3%.

Less fastballs are getting thrown so chasing out of the zone is more costly than ever. It would be hard to feel confident in the long-term viability of his skillset if that didn’t cut down drastically.

It’s only nine games but his plate discipline looks more like the 2021 version than the prior two seasons. He’s carrying a 26% chase rate again and is swinging at more pitches in the strike zone.

He needs to start doing more damage against fastballs and I think these approach changes will help. It’s too early to have a massive takeaway with this information but it’s good to see a much better process in his at-bats.